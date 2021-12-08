Boom times for Capnography Market, Projected to Reach $1.18 Billion, Claims AMR [2020–2027]

Capnography Market

Capnography is the process used to measure and determine concentration of carbon dioxide in respiratory gases by using capnograph devices.

Capnography Market By Product Type (Capnographs (Mainstream Capnographs, Sidestream Capnographs, Microstream Capnographs) and Capnography Disposables) Application (Procedural Sedation, Pain)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Capnography Market By Product Type (Capnographs (Mainstream Capnographs, Sidestream Capnographs, Microstream Capnographs) and Capnography Disposables) Application (Procedural Sedation, Pain Management, Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, General Floor, and Others), and End Use (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global capnography industry was pegged at $393.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market growth:

Rise in number of ICU admissions, surge in preference of capnometers, growth in number of surgeries, and increase in technological advancements have boosted the growth of the global capnography market. However, high costs of the device and stringent regulatory procedures hamper the market. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging market and surge in the geriatric population are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, General Electric, Hamilton Bonaduz Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), MASIMO, Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Smiths Group plc. (Smiths Medical), SLE Ltd.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Hospitals segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global capnography market. This is attributable to the rise in investment in capnography products and approval of capnography products in most countries such as the U.S. and Europe.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Capnography Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Capnography Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Capnography Market growth.

