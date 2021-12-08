In-person Public Meetings this Week on Draft 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan

The Vermont Department of Public Service is holding in-person public meetings this week on the 2022 Draft Comprehensive Energy Plan.

All attendees at public hearings are recommended to wear masks; some facilities will require masks to be worn. All attendees must sign in. According to the Vermont Department of Health, wearing a mask helps protect you and the people around you from getting or spreading COVID-19, which can spread even if a person does not have any symptoms. Please visit the Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 website for basic prevention steps to reduce transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.​

To request assistance related to accessibility, interpretation, or translation, please call the Department of Public Service at 800-622-4496.

The meeting dates/times and locations are:

Sunday, December 5, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Monday, December 6, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, December 8, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 9, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ​Brattleboro Campus of Vermont Technical College, Brooks House, 41 Harmony Place, Brattleboro ​Use Main Atrium doors (open until 7 pm). Room 245 is on the second floor next to the elevator.

Sunday, December 12, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

