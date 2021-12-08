Introducing Swim Fit Board – The Latest Innovation in Creating Healthy Swimming Routines

With the Swim Fit Board swimming for fitness just became more fun and easy.

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of the Swim Fit Board is pleased to announce the official launch of its brand-new innovation designed to support a fun and fit swimming lifestyle.The Swim Fit Board is a supportive swimming flotation device designed for beginner and expert swimmers alike. The product enables users to experience the tremendous joy swimming can bring, while helping them to keep their head above water, use headphones, maintain dry hair, swim without goggles or earplugs, and eliminate damage to hair from harsh chlorine.“Starting a swimming routine takes time and patience, but the payoff in full-body toning and calorie burning is well worth it,” says founder of the company, Myriam Cohen. “For some people, however, it’s not always easy to develop a swimming routine. This is where the Swim Fit Board takes center stage to help jumpstart your high calorie burning, low impact exercise program.”The Swim Fit Board is unlike any other standard kick board or boogie board, measuring 29” long and 9.5” wide at the base and made of durable EVA foam in an aerodynamic shape to enhance swimming speed. The included durable nylon straps are chlorine resistant, helping to ensure this product can be used for years to come.Additionally, the product boasts multiple features that are different from all other training aids, including:• Allows user to swim with both arms and legs• Can swim forward or backwards• Keep ears, hair and face dry while swimming• Novice swimmers feel confident using sturdy boardCurrent users of the Swim Fit Board say, “My hair really stays dry! I spend a lot of time styling it and don’t want to get it wet,” and “My ears don’t hurt anymore…water in my ears gave me swimmers ear. Swim Fit Board keeps them dry!”The Swim Fit Board was recently granted a patent for its innovative design and functionality.For more information about Swim Fit Board and to read more testimonials, please visit https://www.swimfitboard.com/ About Swim Fit BoardSwim Fit Board was founded and created by Myriam Cohen, and engineer by trade and serial entrepreneur. For her entire life, Cohen has always loved to exercise – especially swimming – but swimming in chlorinated pool water was damaging to her color treated hair. As such, Cohen made it her mission to come up with a solution for this problem, ultimately developing the Swim Fit Board.