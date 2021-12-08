Mainframe Industry to Generate $2,906.61 Million by 2025, Claims AMR

Mainframe

cost issues associated with mainframe solutions and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are like to considerably impact the growth of the mainframe market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainframes play a crucial role in business critical applications to handle large number of databases and transaction volumes and considered ideal solutions for increasing trends in the digital business environment. Increase in IoT landscape, surge in number of large data, and rise in demand for high-performance computing mainframe environments boost the Mainframe Industry growth. However, certain factors such as high costs, and shortage of mainframe skills restrain the growth of the mainframe industry.

Various key players have been upgrading and launching new mainframe solutions to offers innovative solutions across different industry verticals and also giving competitive edge to each other in the market. For instance, Fujitsu updated its GS21 series of mainframe products and launched the product named as Fujitsu Server GS21 3600 model group and the Fujitsu Server GS21 3400 model group. The new offerings are known to have 20% better CPU performance compared to the previous models, while reducing the space required for the equipment to about 40% at the same time. Such improvements have been enabling business verticals to tackle the expanded data volumes and advancements of digitalization.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled," Mainframe Industry by Type and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global Mainframe Industry size was valued at $2,094.12 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,906.61 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

According to market analysis, the Z systems accounted for the global Mainframe Industry share in 2017, as these systems are widely adopted by different industry verticals, including government, banking, and insurance owing to its exceptional benefits such as costs savings, high reliability, and sharper focus. Furthermore, GS series and other mainframes are expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in shift toward domestic player products, which make it a major Mainframe Industry opportunity. For instance, companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Inspur Co. Ltd. have partnered with several bank IT departments for mainframe installations.

The global mainframe industry was led by the BFSI industry in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. A study has shown that around 23 of the 25 top U.S. retailers run on mainframe systems, which is further expected to face higher demand in the upcoming years and is considered as a major opportunity for the market.

In 2017, the global Mainframe Industry was dominated by North America, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in ICT spending among government and BFSI industry in developing countries in the region. In addition, well-established IT & telecom industry in the region possess significant growth capabilities.

Key Finding of the Mainframe Industry:

• Based on region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on industry vertical, the retail segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

• Based on type, the Z systems accounted for the highest Mainframe Industry share in 2017.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global Mainframe Industry analysis include some of the key market players such as BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation.

