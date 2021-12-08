PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in the Orlando area
Former warehouse manager uses sales and marketing experience to serve the community in the Orlando areaORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luise Palmarr noticed a gap in the Floridian housing market: there were no drywall repair companies in the Orlando area. That is when he decided to partner with PatchMaster to become Orlando's first drywall repair company for the franchise.
"I am excited to start this journey with PatchMaster," said Palmarr. "I look forward to providing the community with a drywall repair process that is simple and affordable.”
PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies, or contractors don't want to perform small drywall repairs. PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can't seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
"Luise has an opportunity to be one of the top companies in Orlando," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "His marketing background means that he knows how to target his customers in a fresh, unique way. We are excited to have him on the PatchMaster team".
The new location, PatchMaster Serving SW Orange County & Winter Park will include Orlando, Winter Park, Clermont, Longwood and Lake Mary. Palmarr plans to bring value to the community by providing opportunities, ideas, and expertise about the construction industry. He will also join local business organizations to better his skillset in serving his community. In his free time, Palmarr enjoys spending time with his children, which was one of the motivating factors for him to start his business.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to 54 franchises across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory—which consists of a population between 300,000 to 350,000—is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine per cent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
The PatchMaster franchise system encourages military veterans to join its franchise, offering a 15 percent discount off the initial franchise fee to qualified applicants.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing franchise, visit https://swoc.patchmaster.com/, or call 884-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmasteropportunity.com to learn more.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
773-453-2444
bob@bearicebox.com