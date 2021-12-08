Polymyositis Pipeline to Progress with New and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight

Growing cases of chronic muscle inflammation, continuous advancement in technology and increased injuries of muscles are a few of the factors contributing to extensive research and development in the Polymyositis space. Although no permanent cure for Polymyositis is found till date, treatment therapies can improve muscle strength and function.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Polymyositis Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Polymyositis Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 7+ active players working to develop 7+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Polymyositis treatment scenario include Cytodyn, ImmunoForge, Viela Bio, Paean Biotechnology, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Restem LLC and many others.

Essential Polymyositis pipeline therapies such as Research programme polymyositis, PF1801, VIB7734, PN-101, KZR-616, Abatacept, Ustekinumab, Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases developed by Kezar Life Sciences Inc. KZR-616 offers a novel approach to harmonizing the immune system via selective immunoproteasome inhibition.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is currently recruiting adults with active dermatomyositis or polymyositis for a clinical trial. The goal is to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of a study drug, called abatacept, in combination with standard medicines in improving symptoms of active myositis.

In September 2021, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to PF1801 for the treatment of polymyositis.

In October 2020, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designations (ODD) for KZR-616 for the treatment of polymyositis (PM) and dermatomyositis (DM).

Cytodyn is conducting preclinical studies in several autoimmune diseases including polymyositis, IBS (inflammatory bowel disease), MS (Multiple Sclerosis).

VIB7734 is a humanized mAb intended to be a novel treatment for autoimmune diseases where the pathology is driven principally by overproduction of type I interferons and other cytokines secreted by pDCs. VIB7734 was studied in a Phase I clinical trial and the trial demonstrated that VIB7734 was generally well-tolerated and reduced pDC levels.

The Polymyositis pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Polymyositis products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Polymyositis pipeline landscape.

Polymyositis Overview

Polymyositis is a type of inflammatory myopathy, which refers to a group of muscle diseases characterized by chronic muscle inflammation and weakness. Polymyositis (PM), an autoimmune disorder, develops due to abnormal activation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD8 cells) and macrophages against muscular antigens as well as the strong extrafusal muscular expression of major histocompatibility complex 1 causing damage to the endomysium of skeletal muscles. Polymyositis develops gradually over time, and it rarely affects persons younger than age 18.

Polymyositis Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Research programme polymyositis Cytodyn Preclinical NA NA PF1801 ImmunoForge Phase I Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists NA VIB7734 Viela Bio Phase I Dendritic cell inhibitors Subcutaneous KZR-616 Kezar Life Sciences Inc Phase II Proteasome inhibitors Subcutaneous PN-101 Paean Biotechnology Phase I/II Mitochondria replacements Intravenous Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells Restem LLC Phase I Cell replacements Intravenous Abatacept Bristol Myers Squibb Phase III T cell activation inhibitors Subcutaneous

Polymyositis Therapeutics Assessment

The Polymyositis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Polymyositis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Stem cell therapy

Small molecules

Recombinant protein

By Mechanism of Action

T cell activation inhibitors

Cell replacements

Mitochondria replacements

Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists

Dendritic cell inhibitors

Scope of the Polymyositis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Major Players: Cytodyn, ImmunoForge, Viela Bio, Paean Biotechnology, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Restem LLC and many others.

Key Polymyositis Pipeline Therapies: Research programme polymyositis, PF1801, VIB7734, PN-101, KZR-616, Abatacept, Ustekinumab, Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells, and many others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Polymyositis: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Abatacept; Bristol Myers Squibb 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 KZR-616: Kezar Life sciences 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 PF1801: Immunoforge 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10 Preclinical Stage Products 11 Therapeutic Assessment 12 Inactive Products 13 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 14 Polymyositis- Unmet Needs 15 Polymyositis- Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

