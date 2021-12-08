Polymyositis Pipeline to Progress with New and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight
Growing cases of chronic muscle inflammation, continuous advancement in technology and increased injuries of muscles are a few of the factors contributing to extensive research and development in the Polymyositis space. Although no permanent cure for Polymyositis is found till date, treatment therapies can improve muscle strength and function.
Las Vegas, USA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight's 'Polymyositis Pipeline Insight 2021' report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Polymyositis pipeline domain.
Some of the essential takeaways from the Polymyositis Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s Polymyositis Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 7+ active players working to develop 7+ pipeline treatment therapies.
- Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Polymyositis treatment scenario include Cytodyn, ImmunoForge, Viela Bio, Paean Biotechnology, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Restem LLC and many others.
- Essential Polymyositis pipeline therapies such as Research programme polymyositis, PF1801, VIB7734, PN-101, KZR-616, Abatacept, Ustekinumab, Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.
- KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases developed by Kezar Life Sciences Inc. KZR-616 offers a novel approach to harmonizing the immune system via selective immunoproteasome inhibition.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb is currently recruiting adults with active dermatomyositis or polymyositis for a clinical trial. The goal is to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of a study drug, called abatacept, in combination with standard medicines in improving symptoms of active myositis.
- In September 2021, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to PF1801 for the treatment of polymyositis.
- In October 2020, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designations (ODD) for KZR-616 for the treatment of polymyositis (PM) and dermatomyositis (DM).
- Cytodyn is conducting preclinical studies in several autoimmune diseases including polymyositis, IBS (inflammatory bowel disease), MS (Multiple Sclerosis).
- VIB7734 is a humanized mAb intended to be a novel treatment for autoimmune diseases where the pathology is driven principally by overproduction of type I interferons and other cytokines secreted by pDCs. VIB7734 was studied in a Phase I clinical trial and the trial demonstrated that VIB7734 was generally well-tolerated and reduced pDC levels.
The Polymyositis pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Polymyositis products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Polymyositis pipeline landscape.
Polymyositis is a type of inflammatory myopathy, which refers to a group of muscle diseases characterized by chronic muscle inflammation and weakness. Polymyositis (PM), an autoimmune disorder, develops due to abnormal activation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD8 cells) and macrophages against muscular antigens as well as the strong extrafusal muscular expression of major histocompatibility complex 1 causing damage to the endomysium of skeletal muscles. Polymyositis develops gradually over time, and it rarely affects persons younger than age 18.
Polymyositis Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Research programme polymyositis
|Cytodyn
|Preclinical
|NA
|NA
|PF1801
|ImmunoForge
|Phase I
|Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists
|NA
|VIB7734
|Viela Bio
|Phase I
|Dendritic cell inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|KZR-616
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc
|Phase II
|Proteasome inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|PN-101
|Paean Biotechnology
|Phase I/II
|Mitochondria replacements
|Intravenous
|Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells
|Restem LLC
|Phase I
|Cell replacements
|Intravenous
|Abatacept
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|Phase III
|T cell activation inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
Polymyositis Therapeutics Assessment
The Polymyositis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Polymyositis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
- Inactive candidates
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
By Molecule Type
- Gene therapy
- Stem cell therapy
- Small molecules
- Recombinant protein
By Mechanism of Action
- T cell activation inhibitors
- Cell replacements
- Mitochondria replacements
- Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists
- Dendritic cell inhibitors
Scope of the Polymyositis Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: Cytodyn, ImmunoForge, Viela Bio, Paean Biotechnology, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Restem LLC and many others.
- Key Polymyositis Pipeline Therapies: Research programme polymyositis, PF1801, VIB7734, PN-101, KZR-616, Abatacept, Ustekinumab, Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells, and many others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Polymyositis: Overview
|4
|Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|5.1
|Abatacept; Bristol Myers Squibb
|6
|Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|7
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|7.1
|KZR-616: Kezar Life sciences
|8
|Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|8.1
|PF1801: Immunoforge
|9
|Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|10
|Preclinical Stage Products
|11
|Therapeutic Assessment
|12
|Inactive Products
|13
|Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding
|14
|Polymyositis- Unmet Needs
|15
|Polymyositis- Market Drivers and Barriers
|16
|Appendix
|17
|About DelveInsight
