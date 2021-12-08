Male hypogonadism market anticipated to grow at a stupendous Pace by 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Male hypogonadism is a clinical condition in which testes cannot produce enough testosterone, resulting in decreased development of muscle mass, impaired growth of body hair, development of breast tissues, and lack of deepening of the voice. Growth in the male hypogonadism market is driven by the rise in prevalence & incidence of men with testosterone deficiency, increase in infertility rates, and growth in awareness among the patient population about hypogonadism treatment options by certain campaigns carried out by the government.

Risk of hypogonadism is very high in the geriatric population, and population with obesity & diabetes; thus, growth in geriatric population and incidence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such obesity & diabetes, are further expected to boost the market growth. However, high side effects of all testosterone products are expected to hinder growth of the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) segment in this market. Technological advancements are expected to provide new opportunities during the forecast period.

The market growth is driven by factors, such as increase in incidence of hypogonadism, rise in awareness about hypogonadism & its treatment option, and growth in infertility rates. In addition, the prevalence of hypogonadism is high in the geriatric population, and patient population with diabetes & obesity. Thus, growth in such population and rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes & obesity are expected to boost the market growth. According to various studies, men aged between 60 –80 years have low testosterone levels by 20% and 80%, respectively, than normal testosterone levels for young men.

North America accounted for majority of the share (more than three-fourths) in the market in 2015, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to growth in population suffering from primary and secondary causes of hypogonadism, and increased patient awareness about the availability of treatment options. In addition, high adoption rate of technologically advanced products and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to create new growth opportunities for key players in this market. Europe was the second leading market in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be register the highest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the analysis period, owing to rise in hypogonadism patient population along with increase in adoption of western lifestyle, unhealthy diet habits, and growth in urbanization.

- By drug therapy, gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

- Pituitary disorders segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.2%.

- Injectables accounted for nearly half of the market share.

- North America accounted for majority of the share (more than three-fourths), and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

- U.S. accounted for the majority share in the North American market, and the Mexican market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7%.

Key players have adopted product approval as their key strategy to cater to the changing needs of the industry. There is high competition among key players to launch innovative, technologically advanced products to increase their market share and serve the patients in a better way. Major players operating in this market include AbbVie Inc., Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Endo International plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring Holding S.A., Finox Biotech, IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Laboratoires Genevrier, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

