212Quest Presents the last Greece Exploration Tour: Mykonos to Santorini Sailing Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to announce the last Greece tour in the exploration quest series – Mykonos to Santorini sailing adventure.
This 8-day sailing adventure will start on the party Island of Mykonos and end on Santorini Island. Travel lovers from all over the world are invited to join this travel quest adventure as it promises to be fun and highly engaging.
This fun sailing adventure is a great getaway to enjoy delicious Greek cuisines, pristine sparkling beaches, Toga parties, the ruins at Akrotiri, a speed boat safari, and the colorful sunset at Oia.
“No place can set your Insta feed on fire like a vacation to some of Greek’s finest islands. And to help people create wonderful memories they can capture in photos, 212Quest is adding treasure hunt games to the tour,” says Avi.
Participants will search for clues, find answers to tricky questions and solve puzzles that lead them on an explorative path across different tourist destinations and hidden Turkey coves.
The reward – participants get to win 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they become the quest’s first place, second place, and third place winners.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Mykonos to Santorini sailing adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
