CARNEGIE HALL VOCALIST TEAMS UP WITH GRAMMY WINNER AND INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS TO REVITALIZE HOLIDAY FAVORITE: “AVE MARIA”
DeAnna Choi, a Carnegie Hall and Broadway National Tour singer announces the upcoming release of “Ave Maria.”
DeAnna Choi and Deanna Doyle, of the New York City Ballet, collaborated in the music video to tell the story through the eyes of the Virgin Mary
By joining artists around the world together in a celebration of faith in mankind through music, this song showcases love, unity and the genuine Christmas spirit.”TAMPA, FL, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas truly is one of the most wonderful times of the year. For many, there are joyful parties, family traditions to celebrate, and gifts to be shared. However, it is easy to get lost in the season and forget the reason it is celebrated to begin with. Carnegie Hall and Broadway National Tour singer DeAnna Choi, hopes to restore faith in humanity and bring that spirit of Christmas into homes across the nation this holiday season with the release of her debut holiday single “Ave Maria.”
— DeAnna Choi
“The piece invokes the feeling of having the spirit of God within you. The vision behind this project is to reinvigorate the world with the hope and magic of Christmas,” said DeAnna Choi. To do so, she enlisted the help of 7X Grammy winning mixer, Buck Snow, videographer and Hunter Valentino. But DeAnna didn’t stop there--adapting to the new virtual climate of the music industry, the recording included contributions from orchestrator, Marcos Barilari, in Buenos Aires, Argentina and conductor, Anthony Armore, in Vienna, Austria and a live orchestra in Budapest, Hungary to make for a truly international production of this Christmas classic.
“Everyone around the world has endured a difficult year with the continuation of the pandemic. It has caused many to feel confused or divided. By joining artists around the world together in a celebration of faith in mankind through music, this song showcases love, unity and the genuine Christmas spirit,” said DeAnna Choi.
The lyrics of the song, “Ave Maria” are set to the Hail Mary prayer. The music video tells the story through the eyes of the Virgin Mary and features ballerina, Deanna Doyle, whose credits include “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway and the New York City Ballet.
The video and music will be officially released on December 10th, on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. Christmas is also a charitable time, a time for kindness and can be evidenced best in a generous heart. As singer DeAnna Choi recently relocated to the Tampa area from New York, all streaming proceeds until the end of January 2022 will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay charity fund, and Tampa Bay’s Metropolitan Ministries Christmas Impact fund.
