Wolf Administration Highlights Investments in Affordable Housing During Tour of Brethren Housing Association in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today highlighted the commonwealth’s investments in affordable housing initiatives through the department’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) during a tour of the Brethren Housing Association’s (BHA’s) Transitions program, which serves single mothers, grandmothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness.

“Our investments in affordable housing initiatives like the Transitions program make a real difference in the lives of the families who utilize these programs while also helping their communities,” said Sec. Davin. “Public-private partnerships are at the heart of the NAP program. And the Wolf Administration’s investments in these community projects shows that by working together, we can ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to affordable homes and thriving neighborhoods.”

NAP awardees were announced in November 2021 and the funding supported 220 community revitalization projects across Pennsylvania. The $16,500 in NAP funds awarded to BHA is being used to provide housing and case management to families experiencing homelessness.

“The valuable funds received through NAP enable us to care for families in their greatest time of need. We provide a bridge from emergency shelter to permanent housing with supportive services, loving relationships and stable housing,” said Kait Gillis-Hanna, executive director for BHA. “For over 30 years, BHA has helped to transform the block where we are located by purchasing distressed and abandoned properties and rehabbing the houses into apartments. To date, we have invested over $1.5 million into our block in Harrisburg’s South Allison Hill, in part due to the support of this program.”

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems. NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

The program has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), CFP, and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). A description of each of these components is available within the NAP fact sheet.

For more information about the Wolf Administration's commitment to community development, visit the DCED website

