Syngenta Highlights Locus AG’s Ability to Reduce Nitrous Oxide Emissions & Boost Carbon Sequestration as Top Innovation
While CO2 is the primary greenhouse gas emitted through human activities, studies show that nitrous oxide poses a more serious climate challenge. It is rare to find a technology that addresses both.”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After extensive review, Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) was named winner of the Syngenta Innovation Challenge. A judging panel chose the agtech startup and certified B Corp™ for its suite of innovative microbial soil amendments, known as soil probiotics, designed to accelerate the impact of regenerative agriculture practices. A primary deciding factor was its ability to lower soil nitrous oxide emissions by as much as 77% depending on crop type.
Nitrous oxide emissions are a growing climate problem, with researchers suggesting an impact 300 times greater than the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide. Agricultural soil management accounts for 75% of nitrous oxide emissions in the U.S. Locus AG’s soil probiotic technologies help growers enhance nitrogen use efficiency and reduce N2O emissions.
Syngenta Innovation Challenge judge Jacqui Campbell, Global Head Technology & Operations Biologicals, and Stuart Harrison, Head – Seeds R&D Partnerships & Open Innovation, announced the winner and their reasoning behind the selection. “While carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas emitted through human activities, studies show that nitrous oxide poses a more serious climate challenge,” said Campbell. “It is rare to find a technology that addresses both.”
In addition to their impact on N2O emissions, Locus AG’s unique soil probiotic technologies provide better phosphorus solubilization and improve NPK input uptake in both row and permanent crop types, while boosting yield and supercharging carbon sequestration. In corn, the largest U.S. crop, yield increases can reach 8-10 bu/acre with 2-3 tons of carbon sequestered per acre. This results in a return on investment (ROI) for growers as high as 4-5X per acre.
Chad Pawlak, Locus Agricultural Solutions CEO said, “Locus AG’s soil amendments demonstrate efficacy across a wide range of growing geographies and agroclimatic conditions. While currently field tested and applied to a variety of crops in the United States, the products’ efficacy and flexibility offer the potential to revolutionize agricultural practices and soil fertility in the global market.”
Syngenta judges announced the winner at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit, noting Locus AG’s comprehensive environmental, agronomic and economic benefits. As part of the Innovation Challenge Award win, Locus AG has been receiving guidance from Syngenta team members to drive adoption of the soil technologies for the benefit of growers. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.
About Locus Agricultural Solutions®
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech, certified B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technologies and CarbonNOW® program give farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.
