Aluminum Powder Market: Top Impacting Factors, Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis, 2020-2027

Aluminum Powder Industry

Aluminum Powder Market is driven by increasing significance of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber in the automotive & aerospace sectors.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluminum powder Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The aluminum powder market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

Increase in significance of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber in the automotive and aerospace sectors is expected to boost the growth of the aluminum powder market. Furthermore, rise in application of aluminum powder as a coloring pigment to provide luster & silvery finish to paints and coatings boosts the market growth. Aluminum powder is further used in various applications. Significant quantity of aluminum powder is used in pyro-technique, rocket fuel, and explosives. In addition, it is majorly used in additive manufacturing and powder metallurgy.

Thus, adaptability of powdered aluminum is one of the major drivers of the market. Aluminum powder is used in bricks and slabs, which helps in reducing the weight of bricks. Furthermore, the growth of the global market is driven by factors such as rise in demand in the building & construction industry for brick manufacturing. However, high cost associated with aluminum powder hampers the market growth. Moreover, volatility in raw material price and price fluctuations in global market may negatively impact the market growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The aluminum powder market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the aluminum powder market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the aluminum powder market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Application

• Photovoltaic Electronic Paste

• Paint & Pigment

• Refractory Materials

• Others

End-use Industry

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Construction

• Explosives

• Fireworks

• Defense & Aerospace

• Others

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global aluminum powder market include Alcoa, Kymera International, UCR United States L, Toyal Group, Xinfa Group, Henan Yuanyang, Hunan Goldsky, Hunan NingxiangJiweixin, LuxiJinyuan, Hunan Goldhorse, Angang Group, JiangsuTianyuan, Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment , Metal Powder Company, and Arasan Aluminium Industries.

