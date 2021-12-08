N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency seeks public feedback on disaster recovery and mitigation plans

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to three action plans for the use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds in areas of the state impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The proposed amendments include changes to previously approved federally funded programs in order to continue the state’s recovery from storm damage while building future resiliency.

The proposed amendments are intended to expand programs to help more recovering North Carolinians benefit from ongoing disaster recovery work. Proposed changes include allocations for the ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program, the Affordable Housing Development Fund the Infrastructure Program, and other program changes. The state’s CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT grant funds total more than $981 million in federal disaster recovery and mitigation funding.

The public comment period for all three action plans is open until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Drafts of Substantial Action Plan Amendment 9 for Hurricane Matthew CDBG-DR, Substantial Action Plan Amendment 3 for Hurricane Florence CDBG-DR and Substantial Action Plan Amendment 3 for Mitigation CDBG-MIT are available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. In addition to disaster recovery and mitigation, the office administers programs that support resiliency, affordable housing, strategic buyout, infrastructure, local government grants and loans, and pandemic-related rent and utility assistance. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.