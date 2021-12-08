SEPTA to Close Woodland Avenue December 17 for Trolley Line Improvements in Philadelphia

12/08/2021

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is scheduled to close Woodland Avenue between 58th Street and 60th Street in Philadelphia beginning at 7:00 AM Friday, December 17, through February 2022, for trolley track replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use 58th Street, Kingsessing Avenue and 60th Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. This operation is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

###