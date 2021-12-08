Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,705 in the last 365 days.

All Things Judicial Discusses the Judicial Branch's Allocation in the North Carolina State Budget

The latest episode of All Things Judicial focuses on the historic budget commitments made by the state legislature to the Judicial Branch in the bi-partisan spending plan passed in November 2021. The recent state budget made the largest investment ever in the Judicial Branch, fully funded eCourts modernization, and allowed the Branch to retain hundreds of employees essential to fulfilling the Branch's constitutional mandate to keep courts open to administer justice.  

This episode is hosted by Legislative Liaison Joseph Kyzer and guests include Chuck Spahos, liaison for the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, and North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts Deputy Director Ryan Boyce.

"This budget truly is transformative for the court system," Boyce said on the podcast. "It invests in some once-in-a-generation initiatives, eCourts being the main one, but most importantly it invests in our personnel, our people here in the Judicial Branch."

You just read:

All Things Judicial Discusses the Judicial Branch's Allocation in the North Carolina State Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.