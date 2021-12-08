If You Love Your Pets, But The Office Not So Much, 2022 May Be The Year To Start A New Career
We love our pets and the service industry for them is booming!
Pet Butler is one of the successful companies taking advantage of the growing pet industry
A Top Mobile Franchise is Catering to our Best Friends
We see the love of pets, particularly dogs, as a wonderful, positive thing for society.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study by Morgan Stanley, the $100 billion pet industry is poised to nearly triple to $275 billion by 2030 thanks to favorable demographics and surging increases in new pet owners and spending. What’s more, 65 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds say they plan to acquire or add a pet in the next five years, helping drive what’s expected to be a 14 percent increase in pet ownership by 2030. But who needs stats? All one must do is look around. Whether it’s Baby Boomers or Generations X, Y, and Z, everyone seems to be trailing behind a wagging tail. We love our pets, and the pet industry is exploding.
Pet Butler, Serving Pets & their People, is one of the companies growing in this boom, providing pet services which include pet sitting, pet shuttle, and pet-waste removal to homes and multi-family communities for thousands of clients across North America. But the Plainfield, IL based company, who is known for being No. 1 in the “No. 2” business, is looking to expand its footprint even more, with an aggressive expansion strategy along with the addition of complementary services to meet the growing needs of its current and future customers.
The parent company of Pet Butler is Spring-Green Lawn Enterprises (SGE), which also operates Spring-Green Lawn Care, a national lawn, pest and tree care franchise. SGE was established in 2015 and sought to add another consumer-focused brand and to leverage its proven operating and marketing platforms. It became a Pet Butler franchise owner that same year with the plan to acquire the system if it proved a worthy investment once operations were thoroughly vetted. Satisfied once its due diligence was complete, SGE acquired the Pet Butler franchise system in June 2017 and now offers a modernized model for prospective franchise owners with large, protected territories that offer scalable growth and attractive recurring revenue. https://www.spring-green.com/franchise-opportunity/blog-spring-green-named-top-10-franchise-purchase-forbes/
Pet Butler is also expanding its residential services with pet sitting and dog walking and pet shuttle per its customers’ requests. Pet Butler also continues to expand its commercial services working with property managers to provide pet waste removal and pet clean up stations to the green spaces of multi-family, condo and apartment complexes, keeping their green spaces clean.
“Our expansion of services is really about meeting the demand of our current and future customers. We have been reinvesting in our marketing & technology systems to deliver a world-class franchise model at a time where consumer demand is rising for these services," said James Young, President of Pet Butler.
While you might think the economic impact of the pet poop industry is just a drop in the bucket (sorry), that’s not the case. According to the latest figures from market research publisher Packaged Facts, retail sales of pet cleanup products was expected to reach $4 billion in the U.S. And it’s no surprise that pet owners are more than willing to spend – and spend a lot – on their furry friends.
Another fun fact around Pet Butler’s social mission – to promote the adoption of pets through local rescues and shelters – is that 60% percent of its customers adopted from a local shelter and 40 percent of them have two or more dogs.
With an affordable initial investment, Pet Butler also offers an attractive opportunity for existing business owners who already provide pet sitting/boarding, veterinary services, dog training or even specialty pet stores looking to add to their service offerings. A “Stimulus Plan” waives the initial fee for pet-industry business owners interested in joining the Pet Butler family. Qualified applicants can also apply for a forgivable microloan to help offset start-up costs. The adjusted upfront costs could be as low as $10,000 to open a Pet Butler franchise.
One of the biggest values provided to franchise owners is SGE’s extensive back-office support which offers a number of services to the franchisee including customer service calls, and scheduling and payment processing, among other important tasks. This allows the franchise owner to focus on building the business locally and developing their operations team to meet the demand for service.
“With the back-office billing and call center support, I can keep my overhead low and focus on what I do best: being active in the community, proving exceptional customer service and scaling and building my local team,” said Scott Cockrell, a 4 truck Pet Butler franchise owner in San Antonio TX.
The market shows there has never been a better time for individuals to turn their passion for pets into a business. A recent TD Ameritrade study of millennials estimated they spend an average of $1,285 on their dogs and that spending is likely to only increase. TD Ameritrade’s survey also found that millennials expect to spend more money on their dogs over the course of the pet’s lifetime than they do on their own lifetime healthcare costs.
“We see the love of pets, particularly dogs, as a wonderful, positive thing for society. They offer comfort as the world gets tougher to navigate and the rate and # of dogs being adopted with gen Z and gen Y positions our services for the long haul”,” concluded Young.
