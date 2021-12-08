PINK SODA BLOW DRY BAR WILL OPEN ITS 5TH LOCATION  ON NEWBURY STREET IN BOSTON, MA

Award-winning Pink Soda is opening SOON providing new options for luxury blowout services and so much more in the Back Bay.

Life is too short for a bad blowout.” — Wendy Brown

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Soda is excited to announce the opening of its newest location on Newbury Street, located in the Back Bay neighborhood, in the city of Boston, MA. This is the second location in Massachusetts. Pink Soda was recently named one of the top 10 salons in the country by Disturb Magazine. The new hybrid blow dry bar / salon will offer all of the signature hair, aesthetics, spray tans, and birthday party offerings that are available at all locations.

“We are thrilled to bring new blow dry and salon services to Newbury Street,” said Wendy Brown, founder and CEO of Pink Soda. “It was my mission to create a one-stop-shop for our blow-out obsessed clients to simplify their lives, while helping make them feel great about themselves. It’s especially exciting to make this announcement as we come out of the most difficult year that business owners and service providers have had to face. I am so excited that the Back Bay now has options for a blowout experience. "Life is too short for a bad blowout"

Known for the Pink Soda CBD Signature Blowout, Pink Soda is always fusing together the latest trends in hair and beauty with the expertise of the country’s top stylists. Hair services include PPD free hair color and highlights, haircuts, makeup, organic spray tans, and smoothing treatments. The salons proudly use premium products, Leaf and Flower and Mr. Smith for your hair care needs.

In addition to hair care, Pink Soda also offers aesthetic and little girl birthday party services. The Facial Bar offers facials based on your schedule from “The Quickie” to the “Mercy Me Signature”. All facial services use luxury skin care products from Sorella Apothecary, leaving your skin perfectly balanced and glowing.

Pink Soda offers services beyond the front doors of the new salon. Whether you are looking for services for your wedding, a party, or want to host a glam party, the salon is looking forward to being a part of your special day. Travel services are available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. Pink Soda has been honored to work with People Magazine for hair and makeup as well as CBS Morning News with Gayle King and various print and on location campaigns. They have won the prestigious "Editors Choice" Award by Moffly Media and most recently have been awarded Top 10 Salon in the Country to be on the lookout for by Disturb Magazine.

Pink Soda is more than just a salon. It is a destination focused on making you feel great about yourself. In addition, the salon is a safe space with positive vibes for all of our clients and welcomes the LGBTQA+ community.