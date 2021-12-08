Global Synthetic Blood Vessels Market to Exhibit CAGR of 5.7% through 2026 as Cardiovascular Diseases Remain High

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic artificial blood vessels market is poised to witness a great stake in the healthcare industry as the number of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular cases continue to grow. Improved nature and access to diagnostics and expanding reach of healthcare are two important reasons for the upward trend in the global synthetic artificial blood vessels market. The popularity of synthetic biomaterials to restore diseased or damaged tissue structure and improve its function is driving the global market. According to Fairfield Market Research, the global synthetic artificial blood vessels market is expected to be worth US$319.4 Mn in 2026 from US$296.8 Mn in 2021. The global market for synthetic blood vessels will register a CAGR of 5.7% between the years 2021 and 2026 as healthcare undergoes myriad changes.



Global Synthetic Artificial Blood Vessels Market Eyes Growth as Peripheral Vascular Cases Demand Vascular Prostheses

Statistics state that about 850,000 vascular reconstruction operations are done per annum. Additionally, cardiovascular diseases that lead to blocked or narrowed blocked blood vessels, measuring less than 6 mm are the leading cause of death across the globe. These factors are expected to propel the demand for vascular prostheses in the coming years. These allow the patient to live a better life by rectifying life-threatening conditions. Synthetic artificial blood vessels are the ideal vascular grafts as they are compliant, reduce chances of thrombogenicity, and infections. Additionally, they have the ability to heal, contract, and remodel blood vessels. All of these factors are expected to bode well for the global synthetic artificial blood vessels market.

Bioengineered Blood Vessels to Drive Global Synthetic Artificial Blood Vessels Market

The demand for bioengineered blood vessels is expected to soar in the coming years. For instance, Humacyte’s “bioengineered” blood vessels will use living cells once implanted in the human body. These human acellular vessels (HAVs) are being developed to repopulate patient’s own cells to create a living vascular tissue for the best restorative outcome. Such advancements in the medical field are expected to bode well for the global synthetic artificial blood vessels market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of absorbable biomaterials based on collagen is expected to open several doors for the market to grow.

North America to Lead Global Synthetic Artificial Blood Vessels Market with Better Infrastructure

According to Fairfield Market Research, North America synthetic blood vessels market is expected to lead the way as the region has advanced facilities. Furthermore, better reimbursement policies and excellent diagnostic systems have been identified as driving factors for the regional market. Analysts anticipate that the synthetic blood vessels market in North America will reach US$120.9 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also indicates that investments in the development of biomaterial grafts will create a positive impact on this market. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to follow the lead as the incidence of cardiovascular disease due to the sizeable pool of geriatric population remains high.

Some of the key players operating in the global synthetic artificial blood vessels market are Terumo Aortic (Terumo Group), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical Inc., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Humacyte, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, W. L. Gore and Associates, and Bard Peripheral Vascular.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Polymer Expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyurethane

Others Application Aortic Disease

Hemodialysis

Peripheral Artery Disease End user Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics Geographic Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Leading Companies B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Aortic (Terumo Group)

Humacyte, Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

W. L. Gore and Associates

JOTEC GmbH

Cook Medical Inc.

Bard Peripheral Vascular Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Regional Insights, Synthetic Polymers, Polymer Surface Modifications

