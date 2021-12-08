AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company, a subsidiary of AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The $40 million investment will create 100 new jobs.

AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company manufactures steel pipe in diameters up to 144 inches. Spiral-welded steel pipe applications include transmission, distribution and collection lines for water and wastewater; penstocks; water intakes and outfalls; and structural pilings. The company also manufactures ductile iron pipe, valves and hydrants for the waterworks industry and electric-resistance-welded steel pipe for the energy industry. AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company’s diversified product line also includes high performance fire pumps, castings for large machinery and specialty rubber products.

Operating since 1999 at 2061 American Italian Way in Columbia, AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to support growing demand.

The multi-year expansion, which will be accomplished in phases, is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are excited to expand our operations in Columbia and are proud to be a part of this community for more than 20 years.” -AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company Vice President of Operations Patrick Hook

“When companies like AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company find success here and make the decision to invest in our people further, it’s a huge win for our state. We’re proud of the partnership the Midlands has built with AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company and look forward to continuing that relationship for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s exciting to see an existing South Carolina business succeed and build on its presence here. We celebrate AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company’s decision to expand operations in Richland County and create 100 new jobs.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“With more than 20 years in business in Richland County, AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company has been a valuable employer in our community. The council is excited to see this company continue to invest here by creating new jobs.” -Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston