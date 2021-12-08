Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,706 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Team Member Makes U.S. History as First Somali American Elected as Mayor

We are proud to share that Maine Department of Education team member Deqa Dhalac has made national history. The Family Engagement and Cultural Responsiveness Specialist was sworn in as South Portland’s new mayor, the first Somali American to ever hold the position of mayor.

Washington Post | 12/8/2021

PORTLAND, Maine — Deqa Dhalac is the first Somali immigrant to become the mayor of a U.S. city, but she describes her rise in local politics as very old fashioned.

Dhalac, 53, became mayor of South Portland, the fourth largest city in Maine, on Monday. She fled Somalia in the early 1990s as war broke out and settled in the coastal city of about 25,000 in 2008 after finding a job in social work.

Read more

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine DOE Team Member Makes U.S. History as First Somali American Elected as Mayor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.