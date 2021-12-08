Flooring Market Upbeat with Booming Residential Sector, Says Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a considerable setback through 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic, the building and construction industry has been accelerating its revival. Flooring, accounting for nearly 10% of the overall building and construction project costs, is one of the fastest growing segments in industry. A new Fairfield Market Research study offers an insightful analysis of how the global flooring market is shaping up, and what are the prospects.



Key Highlights

Flooring market poised for a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021 – 2025, reaching the valuation of over US$285 Bn

Residential sector to contribute more than 50% market share

Ceramic tiles remain bestseller with over 60% of total market revenue

Asia Pacific to maintain its lead in terms of demand

Popularity of vinyl flooring grows strong



Ceramic Tiles Top Selling; Vinyl Flooring in Demand

Categorised into rugs, and carpets, and resilient, and non-resilient floorings, the market is projected to witness sustained demand for resilient flooring within both commercial, and residential sectors. Ceramic tiles led the global market in 2019. Owing to an expanding market for versatile, and economically viable luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs), the vinyl, linoleum, and rubber flooring segment is projected to reflect high growth potential at an estimated 7.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2025.

Residential Spaces to Retain Dominance

Holding the lion’s share in the global flooring market, residential sector continues to witness growing prominence of redevelopment, renovation, and refurbishment projects. Apart from ceramic tiles, and vinyl flooring, wooden flooring, rugs, and carpets will enjoy ascending sales. Sustainable material blends are emerging lucrative as the concept of green building firms up.

Growth of Housing Sector Augurs Well for Asian Markets

Driven by the ballooning building and construction industry, exploding housing investments in economies like China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Asia Pacific’s flooring market is set to retain its dominance. The market in the Middle East and Africa will reap benefits of urbanisation, and industrial construction projects. Ceramic tiles, concrete flooring, and vinyl flooring will remain prominent here. North American market continues to be driven by rugs, and carpets. The US market has shown strong rebound in flooring activities post-pandemic induced decline.

Competition Analysis

Mohawk Industries, Armstrong Floor, Tarkett, Amtico, and Marazzi Group represent some of the prominent market players. While the market is highly competitive, regional players will continue to have a stronger foothold based on the naturally varying flooring requisites, and preferences across regions.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Product Coverage Ceramic Tiles

Carpets & Rugs

Vinyl Tiles, Linoleum and Rubber

Wood & Laminate

Misc. (Slate, Marble, Concrete, etc.) Application Coverage Residential

Commercial

Industrial Geographic Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Leading Companies Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Beaulieu International Group N.V.

Forbo Holding AG

Interface Inc.

Gerflor SAS

Grupo Lamosa

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Mannington Mills Inc.

Balta Industries N.V.

Armstrong Flooring

Pamesa Ceramica

Kajaria Ceramics Report Highlights Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain), Key Trends

Detailed Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Flooring Market Snapshot 1.2. Future Projections 1.3. Key Market Trends 1.4. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations 2.2. Market Dynamics 2.3. Value Chain Analysis 2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2.6. Economic Overview

3. Production Output and Trade Statistics

4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects 2017 - 2025

4.1. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects 2017 - 2025 4.2. Global Average Price Analysis, by Product vs Application, US$ per Kg

5. Global Flooring Market Outlook 2017 - 2025

5.1. Global Flooring Market Outlook, by Product, Volume (Mn Sq. Mtr.) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025 5.2. Global Flooring Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Mn Sq. Mtr.) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025 5.3. Global Flooring Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Mn Sq. Mtr.) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025

6. North America Flooring Market Outlook 2017 - 2025

7. Europe Flooring Market Outlook 2017 - 2025

8. Asia Pacific Flooring Market Outlook 2017 - 2025

9. Latin America Flooring Market Outlook 2017 - 2025

10. Middle East & Africa Flooring Market Outlook 2017 - 2025

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Product vs Application Heatmap 11.2. Flooring Market Structure 11.3. Company Market Share Analysis 2019 11.4. Technological Developments 11.5. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Complete TOC...!!!

