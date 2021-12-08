Firewall-as-a-Service Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

The Firewall as a Service market is growing due to increasing adoption of technologies by organizations such as BYOD, mobilization, and cloud computing.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need to safeguard enterprise network against unprecedented and unauthorized strikes, coupled with growth in need to centralize policy management and simplify installation for distributed enterprise networks are major factors that drive the firewall-as-a-service market growth.

Moreover, businesses are inclining toward FWaaS to eliminate the upfront investment cost on physical security solutions. Some other factors that influence the market growth include rise in need for rapid upgradation and alteration to firewall protocols, owing to rise in sophisticated cyber-attacks, coupled with proliferation of next generation firewall , owing to its ability to seamless scale and reduce operational cost.

Major players analyzed include Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Watch Guard Technologies, and Zscaler Inc.,

However, limited technical expertise for handling advance firewall mechanism can hamper growth of the market. Contrarily, higher demand for cloud-based firewalls among SMEs and high demand for FWaaS offerings in the BFSI sector are opportunistic factors for the global firewall-as-a-service market.

Firewall-as-a-service helps in reducing these complexities and unifying security administration at a great cost reduction. If a firm acquires next generation firewall technology that is run by IT professionals on a monthly subscription basis, there is a lack of capital investments regarding equipment and costs linked to this kind of security.

Cybersecurity Workforce Study from (ISC)2, world's biggest nonprofit association dedicated to IT security, there is currently a massive cybersecurity workforce shortage on a global basis. Around the world, there are currently 2.8 million cybersecurity professionals. Unfortunately, it would take a 145% rise in the number of these professionals to fill the current expected need for 4.07 million cybersecurity experts.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global firewall-as-a-service industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the firewall-as-a-service market share.

• The current firewall-as-a-service market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global firewall-as-a-service market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the firewall-as-a-service market.

