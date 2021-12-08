Questex Announces Sony Electronics to join Digital Signage Experience (DSE) as Presenting Sponsor for 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces Sony Electronics will be the Presenting Sponsor of the show. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As DSE’s highest level of sponsorship, Sony will provide welcome remarks, run on-floor educational sessions, and host numerous partners in their booth on the exhibit floor.

Digital Signage Expo was a leading event for the digital signage industry for 15 years before Questex acquired the assets in early 2021. Questex is relaunching the show in 2022 as Digital Signage Experience (DSE). The updated event plans to showcase technology innovations and solutions from leading manufacturers in the market, while providing educational experiences and networking opportunities to attendees.

Sony produces Professional Displays, large-scale micro-LED displays and video walls as well as all-in-one solutions with software. Sony's professional 4K HDR BRAVIA displays range in size from 32-inches to 100-inches. They combine Sony’s proven image quality, ease of use and specialized cosmetic design and can be used for a range of applications. Flexible features common to the lineup include powerful processors, Pro Mode for customized settings, IP control, and mirroring functionality. Sony’s BRAVIA displays are the only professional displays that feature integrated mirroring through both Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2, providing a simple and quick connection from a user’s device for seamless collaboration.

“As Sony continues to expand its footprint in the digital signage and display space, we’re proud to be an integral part of the rebirth of an iconic industry event like DSE,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B, Sony Electronics. “After the changes to our external environment and shifts in business needs, it’s reinvigorating to be back at a tentpole show, to reintroduce our versatile offerings and have the opportunity to showcase our evolution. Sony looks forward to connecting with and educating users, reaffirming our commitment to the community and cementing our leadership position in the display realm at DSE.”

“We are thrilled to welcome industry leader Sony as the Presenting Sponsor of DSE 2022,” said Marian Sandberg, VP/Market Leader for DSE at Questex. “We look forward to their contribution to the conference and experiencing their latest innovations in the DSE Exhibit Hall.”

Sony joins Crimson, Korbyt, INFiLED, and Peerless-AV as sponsors of DSE 2022.

To learn more about DSE 2022, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com.

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

