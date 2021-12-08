Made by Nacho Makes It Easier Than Ever To Give Cats What They Want This Holiday

Nacho Flay & His Dad Bobby Flay Offer 10 Percent Off All Made By Nacho Treats: December 6 – December 24

Nacho Flay is the cat-founder behind Made by Nacho. Full disclosure - his dad is Chef Bobby Flay. Growing up, Nacho’s dad taught him that nothing is more important than what you put into your dishes, and that selecting premium, flavorful ingredients that also support your health make the meal. When looking at his own bowl, Nacho realized things didn’t add up. Enter Made by Nacho - the cat-crafted cat food brand on a mission to set a new standard in cat care, giving cats everything they need to lead full, nourished lives.

Nacho and his team (including his lifelong veterinarian, Dr Katja Lang) created a menu that uses no-compromise proteins like cage-free chicken, grass-fed beef, and sustainably caught salmon. The menu also features grains for energy and Nacho’s signature ingredient: savory bone broth that takes each meal the extra mile through added hydration and flavor. For cats with a more limited diet, Made by Nacho also offers a variety of grain-free items, ensuring all cats have flavor-forward and nutritious options.



As a cat, Nacho knows it's not just the food he wants to eat, but the food he feels good about eating. His menu includes a variety of wet recipes in different textures and bone broth levels created to please every cat's palate. From grass-fed beef and cage-free chicken to sustainably-caught salmon, sustainably-caught tuna, and cage-free turkey, with select recipes available as grain-free, shredded or minced in a pouch or a cup for easy transport and serving. What makes Made by Nacho so unique? Nacho’s signature ingredient: bone broth. Nacho and his team know how important it is for felines to stay hydrated, and since many would prefer a nap to hanging out by the water bowl, he chose to integrate hydrating bone broth into his recipes for flavor and nutrition.



Prefer dry food? Nacho’s favorite is the chicken, duck & quail recipe, but the protein-packed kibble also comes in grass-fed beef, rabbit & pumpkin or sustainably-caught salmon, whitefish & pumpkin recipes as well.

This holiday season, Made by Nacho is making it easier than ever to ensure cats everywhere are well fed all winter long. From December 6 until December 24, a bundle of all five treat flavors will be 10% off on MadeByNacho.com, with the code TREATS10. These freeze-dried, pure- protein, single-ingredient treats are available in Wild Alaskan Salmon, Ahi Tuna, Duck Liver, Chicken Breast (Nacho’s favorite!) and Turkey Giblets. Serve these crunchy treats to reward a well-deserving cat, or use them as a topper to take their meals to the next level.





A discerning cat himself, Nacho created several variety packs on his tasting menu for “choosier” cats. The “Best in Broth Box” includes three premium wet food flavors, while “Fowl Play” is an ode to Nacho’s favorite protein: chicken. Once you know your cat’s favorite flavors, a Made by Nacho subscription may become your new favorite as it saves you 30% off your first order and 5% off all following orders!



ABOUT MADE BY NACHO



Founded by Nacho Flay, Made by Nacho is a full menu of cat-crafted cat food, with flavor-packed meals, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, that serve a nutritional purpose and offer a variety of flavor combinations. Made in the U.S., all Made by Nacho recipes are backed by a team of cat lovers that understands the needs of the discerning feline world; including Nacho’s parent, Chef Bobby Flay, expert veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, and leading nutritionists. To learn more, visit madebynacho.com. Follow @madebynacho on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on additional news from Made by Nacho.























