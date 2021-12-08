Coal Fired Power Generation Market exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027)

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coal-fired power generating is a type of thermal power plant that generates electricity by burning coal. Some of the technologies utilised in power generation include gasification, pulverised coal burning, coal cyclone furnaces, and fluidized bed combustion. Coal is an important fuel source for power plants.

The market for coal fired generation is estimated to surpass US$ 2,626.7 Giga watts by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Competitive landscape:

The report analyzes the global Coal Fired Power Generation size, Market Shares, and major players - American Electric Power Company, Inc., China Datang Corporation, China Huaneng Group, Dominion Energy Solutions, Duke Energy Corporation, E.ON SE, Eskom Holdings, SOC Ltd., Georgia Power Company, Jindal India Thermal Power Limited, Korea Electric Power Corporation, and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited..

Because of their lower pollution limits, coal gasification and fluidized bed combustion are in high demand. Because of the government's tight laws and regulations, such technologies are projected to flourish rapidly. As a result, electric utility companies are favouring green technologies like coal gasification and fluidized bed combustion. Over the forecast period, this is expected to boost market growth.The market growth of coal-fired power generating is predicted to be aided by rising electricity demand. This can be due to the growing population, which is driving up demand for housing. Rapid industrialization and urbanisation, as well as the need for energy in heavy sectors, are likely to drive the market for coal-fired power generation to new heights.

A pandemic virus known as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the economy and sparked a global recession. With the introduction of COVID-19, the market for coal-fired power generation has stagnated. In addition, a number of stores have closed, resulting in a decline in item sales. As the virus spreads, the global economic crisis worsens, limiting consumer purchasing power. The research will inform market participants about strategy makers, driving initiatives, affiliations, efforts, global and public worker's groups, and the media.