Foamer Pump Market to Exceed US$ 216.4 Mn as Sales of Handheld Foamer Pumps Rises at 4% CAGR through 2031
Foamer Pump Market will grow by 4.2% CAGR as Demand Increases in Cosmetics and Personal Care IndustriesJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed survey conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into key drivers and opportunities facilitating growth expansion of the global foamer pump market. It studies the market across various segment in terms of pump type, material, and applications. The report also uncovers the hidden growth prospects in the foamer pump market for the coming decade.
As per a recent report published by FMI, the global foamer pump market is poised to total US$ 216.4 Mn by 2031. Growing adoption of advanced and contamination-free packaging solutions to enhance the utility of cosmetics and personal care products is fueling the demand for foamer pumps.
Foamer pumps are increasingly finding application in the cosmetic & personal care industry for packaging products such as shaving cream, liquid hand wash, facial cleanser, sun protection foam, and others, owing to their excellent dispensing ability. Driven by this, the market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14151
Increasing sales of cosmetic & personal care products due to the growing emphasis on personal hygiene and rising expenditure on skincare are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
FMI also forecasts that the market will gain from the rising adoption of environment-friendly packaging solutions across the skincare sector. This has encouraged several leading foamer pumps manufacturers to focus on developing sustainable packaging using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.
For instance, Richmond Containers CTP Ltd. announced launching a novel PCR foam pump made using 57% of recycled materials. A multiplicity of such product launches is projected to total the sales at 360 Mn units by 2021-end.
On the basis of pump type, the handheld foamer pump segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share, registering sales at a CAGR of 4% through 2031. These pumps offer efficient and convenient small-size packaging solutions to users, making them highly sought-after for dispensing products.
“Global cosmetics and personal care giants such as L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble and Unilever are focusing on making deeper inroads into China, South Korea, and India. As leading cosmetic brands aim for capitalizing on untapped potential of emerging markets, sales prospects for foamer pump producers will grow,” says a FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from Foamer Pump Market Study
• The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the market in North America, accounting for nearly 86% of share in the region through 2031.
• Germany is forecast spearhead growth in the Europe market, accounting for more than 18% of sales between 2021 and 2031.
• Demand for foamer pumps in South Korea is expected to rise by 2x by 2031, owing to the increasing sales of skincare and cosmetic products in the country.
• China is expected to register the fastest growth in East Asia, expanding at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period.
• In terms of application, the hand sanitizer segment is estimated to emerge as the most remunerative segment in the market, accounting for nearly 28% of sales in 2021.
Key Drivers
• Increasing sales of cosmetics and personal care products owing to the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms across the U.S., South Korea, and China are propelling the demand for foamer pumps.
• Rising demand for hand sanitizer with sustainable and easy-to-use packaging due to increasing personal hygiene concerns amidst COVID-19 is spurring the sales across the hand sanitizer application segment.
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14151
Key Restraints
• Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP) are hampering the sales across the plastic material segment.
• High cost of foamer pumps compared to traditional caps and closures is hindering the sales in the market.
Competitive Landscape
As per FMI, the top five foamer pump market players are Silgan Dispensing Systems Corporation, Albéa S.A., Rieke Corporation, AptarGroup, Inc. and Frapak Packaging B.V. These companies are expected to account for nearly 25% to 35% revenue share in 2021.
Foamer pump manufacturers are focusing on adopting strategies such as new product launches, acquisition, and partnerships with other player to gain competitive edge. The key players also are aiming for expanding their product manufacturing capabilities to increase their market share. For instance,
• In December 2020, Silgan Dispensing Systems, a leading manufacturer of plastic dispensing and spraying systems, announced launching Mini NEA line in 5ml, 7.5ml and 10ml sizes. These of sample-size foam solutions are designed for lotions and cleansers, and other personal care products.
• In April 2020, Albéa S.A, a leading cosmetic packaging manufacturer and supplier, announced expanding it production line and started manufacturing of foam, tubes, and lotion pumps for hand sanitizers. These strategies will assist the company in enhancing its product portfolio.
Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:
• Silgan Holdings Inc.
• Aptar Group, Inc.
• APackaging Group
• Albea S.A.
• Rieke Corporation
• Raepak Ltd.
• Richmond Containers CTP Ltd.
• Silgan Dispensing Systems Corporation
• Sun-Rain Sprayer Co., Ltd.
For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14151
More Valuable Insights on Foamer Pump Market
FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global foamer pump market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in foamer pump market with detailed segmentation:
By Pump Type:
• Squeeze Foamer Pumps
• Dual Chamber Foamer Pumps
• Table Top Foamer Pumps
• Handheld Foamer Pumps
By Material:
• Plastic
o Polyethylene (PE)
o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
o Polypropylene (PP)
o Others
• Metal
By Application:
• Hand Sanitizer
• Face and Body Wash
• Sunscreen
• Shampoos and Conditioners
• Other Applications
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Australasia
• Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Covered in the Report
• The report offers insight into foamer pump market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031
• The market study also highlights projected sales growth for foamer pump market between 2021 and 2031
• Foamer pump market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
• Foamer pump market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14151
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here