Media Advisory: Winners announced for Maryland Judiciary’s 16th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Con

Media Advisory Winners announced for Maryland Judiciary’s 16th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

The Maryland Judiciary received 2,215 bookmark entries from students in 13 counties, plus Baltimore City, for its 16th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. The contest is sponsored by the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) and the awards reception will resume in-person this year with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The contest winners will be announced Thursday, December 9, at a special celebration hosted by Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, Court of Appeals of Maryland, who will meet with students and parents to congratulate them on their bookmark artwork. Students created bookmarks focused on the peacemaking theme of preventing or resolving conflict. Many of this year’s participants created artwork expressing messages about respect for others, inclusion, and self-acceptance.

Ten first, second, and third place contest winners in grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 will receive cash prizes. Select student bookmarks will be printed and distributed throughout Maryland to promote conflict resolution. Fourteen students will garner honorable mentions for their artwork.

WHAT: Student bookmark artwork unveiled and winners announced at awards ceremony and reception

WHO: Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, Court of Appeals of Maryland Students in grades K-8, teachers, and families

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 9, 4:30-6 p.m.

WHERE: Maryland Judicial Center Lobby area and rooms 132-133 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401 Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks must be worn and social distancing is required.

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent. More contest details can be found at: mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday

