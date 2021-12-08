Plush Blanket Market to Grow At 5.4% CAGR through 2031 - Future Market Insights
Plush Blanket Market to Surpass US$ 710.5 Mn Following Surge in Demand for Luxury Bedding Items by 2031JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) latest study uncovers critical trends accelerating the growth in the plush blankets market. It provides detailed insights into the key factors affecting demand outlook across various market segments in terms of end use, types, and sales channel. The study offers comprehensive list of leading players along with analysis of their key expansion strategies during the coming 10-years.
Sales in the global plush blankets market are anticipated to total US$ 710.5 Mn in 2031. Improved standard of living and growing consumer spending on relaxation and comfort across prominent economies such as the U.S., China, and India are favoring the growth in the market.
Plush blankets are gaining huge popularity among customers looking for premium bedding products to add luxurious appeal and enhance their bedroom aesthetics. In response to this, the market is projected to expand at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.
These blankets are made of rich fabric and offer maximum comfort, coziness, and optimal protection from cold to users. Driven by this, sales of plush blankets to top 21,684,000 in terms of units, registering year-over-year growth of 5.2% in 2021.
With rising awareness about the side effects of conventional blankets made from toxic chemicals and synthetic dyes, leading players are launching eco-friendly blankets made using organic materials.
For instance, Bare Home announced launching premium Sherpa plush blankets made using OEKO-TEX certified hypoallergenic and non-toxic premium materials. Such developments and a slew of products launches are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
On the basis of end use, residential sector is estimated to emerge as the most lucrative segment, accounting for 30.9% of the overall share in 2021. Growing penetration of fancy and soft fabric-based bedding products among individuals to improve their hospitality and home décor is facilitating the growth in the segment.
“The market is expected to gain with expansion of hospitality industry and increasing number of luxury hotels, inns, and motels across the world. Increasing availability of premium bedding products over e-commerce platforms will augment the growth in the market,” says a FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from Plush Blankets Market Study
• The U.S. is estimated to account for 87.7% of the revenue share in North America market, projecting sales at 4.1% CAGR through 2031.
• Russia is forecast to emerge as one of the fastest-growing plush blankets market in the world, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.
• India is expected to remain dominant across South Asia, accounting for more than 31.5% of the overall sales in 2021.
• Japan is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share in the East Asia market, accounting for nearly 33.6% of the sales by 2021.
• Based on the size, queen size plush blankets segment is projected to witness swift growth, surging at a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period.
Key Drivers
• Rapid urbanization and evolving lifestyle patterns are increasing the possession of houses across the U.S., China, India, and Germany, which is in turn, spurring the sales of plush blankets across the residential sector.
• Increasing demand for warm, hypoallergenic, wrinkle-free, and soft bedding products in countries with low temperatures such as Russia, Canada, and Kazakhstan is spurring the sales of plush blankets.
Key Restraints
• High cost of plush blankets compared to conventional ones is hampering the growth of the market.
• Plush blankets are made of high absorbent materials which can easily catch small dust particles, pieces of hair, and foul smell compelling users to wash them after every 3 to 4 days. This factor is expected to hinder the sales of plush blankets.
Competitive Landscape
The leading players in the global plush blanket market are L.L.Bean Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., American Blanket Company., Sunbeam Products, Inc., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC. and Bare Home among others. These companies are projected to account for around 25% to 30% of the overall sales in 2021.
Key manufacturers are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities for launching innovative products to expand their product portfolio. Some of the companies are aiming at strategic collaborations with end-users and regional distributors to strengthen their presence in the market. For instance,
• In March 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond, an American chain of domestic merchandise retail stores, announced launching its new collection named, Nestwell. It includes cozy bedding essentials including everything from sets to pillows and blankets to duvet covers and sheet.
• In 2021, PIXERS announced launching a customized plush blanket that is warm soft, and suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and kid’s rooms as a bedspread or additional cover. The launch of this multipurpose plush blanket will assist the company to gain customer attention in the market.
Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:
• L.L.Bean Inc.
• Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
• American Blanket Company.
• Sunbeam Products, Inc.
• Home Depot Product Authority, LLC.
• Bare Home
• Utopia Deals
• FleecePro
• Plush Addict
• Shannon Fabrics Inc.
• Robert Kaufman Fabrics
More Valuable Insights on Plush Blankets Market
FMI, in its new report, provides detailed study of the global plush blankets market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals sales projections on in plush blankets market with detailed segmentation:
By End-Use:
• Residential
• Commercial
By Type:
• Twin
• Twin XL
• Full
• Queen
• King
By Sales Channel:
• Direct Sales
• Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online retailing
• Convenience Stores
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
• Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Covered in the Report
• The report offers insight into plush blanket market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031
• The market study also highlights projected sales growth for plush blanket market between 2021 and 2031
• Plush blanket market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
• Plush blanket market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
