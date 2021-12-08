Clearwater Startup Centavizer has partnered with 10X Incubator, founded by billionaire Grant Cardone and Jared Yellin

10X Incubator Founded by Grant Cardone and Jared Yellin Accepts Centavizer out of over 12,000 Startup Applications.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10X Incubator has accepted Centavizer , Founded by Jason Linton and Justin Black into the portfolio. Jason and Justin are one of over 12,000 people who applied to Co-Found a company with 10X Incubator, of which only 115 were accepted. The product which will be brought to market is focused on creating a value for health and wellness. The selection process is extremely arduous as the Jason and Justin needed to present the idea for over 60-minutes in front of the Idea Review Committee at 10X Incubator, and through much due diligence and many meetings, 10x Incubator was thrilled to partner with Centavizer.Centavizer is a mobile app focused on health and wellness. The mobile app creates a real tangible value for people doing what they do unconsciously every day…walking. Through the apps proprietary algorithms, a dollar value (USD) is associated to each step an individual takes. You are walking anyway, why not make money and receive rewards for doing so. These rewards and value earned can be used through the apps ecommerce platform. Centavizer works with over 75% of all wearable fitness devices in the market, such as, Apple Watch, Samsung smart watch, Fitbit, Garmin and others. And should you not have a wearable device the app can work directly with the built-in pedometer on your smartphone. The mission is to help individuals be more conscious about their daily movements and activities and earn something for doing so. As well as create individual partner accounts to be able to redeem actual cash value. The base mobile app is completely free to download. We encourage not only end users or partners to sign up, but we welcome businesses and brands to sign up as a merchant and can then sell their items or products on our ecommerce platform which will have millions of eyes. The app will be officially released and launched in spring of 2022.“10x Incubator’s goal is to build, scale and sell 10,000 tech companies in the next 10 years. We will achieve this by finding the RIGHT person, with the RIGHT idea, in the RIGHT market, and with the RIGHT business model into our portfolio. The Jason and Justin are more than RIGHT and I am very honored we have been able to partner,” says Jared Yellin, Co-Founder of 10X Incubator.10X represents the megaphone to ensure that every tech company that emerges from the 10X Incubator becomes a widely recognized brand and scales quickly. With people like Grant Cardone , Jared Yellin and Jason and Justin on board, this is truly a dream team. When you combine Jared’s drive of being a serial tech entrepreneur, Grant’s entrepreneurial mindset, experience, and network with Jason and Justin's ability to identify a problem and a limitless scale solution, the future is looking very bright for this new tech startup.“When we finalized our partnership, we were beyond excited to say the least. It still has not set in that I am the Co-Founder of a tech company with Grant Cardone, Jared Yellen, and the 10X Incubator team. We are relentlessly committed to Centavizer and having the app utilized by millions of people across the globe, and positively changing lives in this process” says Co-Founder Justin Black.10X Incubator is the first and only tech Incubator to provide software development, go-to-market, branding, sales, customer support, legal, financial planning, and administrative services at cost while becoming a partner in the venture. Its mission is to launch 10,000 tech companies in 10 years. In less than one year, 10X Incubator has successfully Co-Founded over 100 tech companies with entrepreneurs from all walks of life.About 10X Incubator10x Incubator was launched by Cardone Enterprises and CILA Labs and is based in Aventura, Florida. The 10x Incubator helps entrepreneurs all over the world take their tech ideas to the next level and transform them into thriving businesses by providing the resources they need to bring their ideas to life.About Jason LintonJason is field tested as both an Information Technology expert and entrepreneur. He began his IT career right out of high school where he immediately had to establish a level of trust typically not bestowed on someone his age. Jason began proving his value in large corporate sectors that demanded the highest security clearance, banking, finance, medical offices and law firms. He continued to establish his own firm which was sold in 2012 when he transitioned into the development of independent projects that were of interest.About Justin BlackJustin is a highly regarded executive and serial entrepreneur. His experience spans over the past two decades and multiple industries, such as, insurance, finance, travel, payment and health technology and real estate. He is a forward thinker and innovation strategist with exceptional experience in bringing products and services to market. He is extremely passionate about changing lives in a positive way and helping others focus on creating their best life.

You Are Walking Anyway, Why Not Have It Make CENTZ