Australian Florist ‘Luxe Bouquet’ Helps Save the Environment with Everlasting Roses

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many consumers are unaware of the significant negative impact that the cut-flower industry is having on the environment. The intense farming of fresh flowers results in large amounts of CO2 emissions from heated greenhouses and transportation. And unfortunately, emissions aren’t the only problem, with the widespread use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers that pollute groundwater and poison pollinators.One Australian company is well aware of this issue and offers an alternative innovative solution. Luxe Bouquet is an Australian online luxury florist specializing in Everlasting Roses , real roses that have been preserved to last for over a year. Grown on Ecuadorian farms, these flowers have been specially treated with a non-toxic proprietary solution to preserve their natural appearance for an entire year, without any watering or maintenance required.These long-lasting roses help to dramatically reduce waste from the cut flower industry by extending the useful life of fresh flowers from one week to an entire year. This means that flowers can be reused one event after another, without the need to constantly buy new flowers for every special occasion. Unlike fresh flowers, preserved flowers do not need to be refrigerated, eliminating the need for refrigerated transportation methods, further reducing carbon emissions.Everlasting Roses are proving to be immensely popular with customers all over the world. This comes as no surprise as they provide the look and feel of regular fresh roses but are guaranteed to never droop, die or lose their petals. In addition to this, customers appreciate the fact that Everlasting Roses are non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-corrosive, non-flammable, and do not pose any risk to human health or the environment.Based in Sydney, Luxe Bouquet provides free shipping anywhere in Australia and, unlike traditional florists, they are able to ship their flowers worldwide. The company is constantly innovating and expanding its preserved flower range to include other flowers, such as sunflowers, peonies, hydrangeas, dahlias, and more.Luxe Bouquet is leading the pack in revolutionizing the flower and gifting industry - accepting various ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options for payment, as well as now being Australia's first and only florist to accept Bitcoin and cryptocurrency for payment.For more information about these remarkable flowers, visit the website at https://luxebouquet.com.au/ About the CompanyA Parisian-inspired luxury florist that provides the ultimate in floral gifting, Luxe Bouquet specializes in Everlasting Roses and flowers that have been preserved to last for over a year. Using only the finest preserved flowers from Ecuador, Luxe Bouquet creates extravagant floral arrangements that stand the test of time with no need for maintenance or watering.The company offers free shipping within Australia. Express international shipping options are available, along with a variety of payment methods.