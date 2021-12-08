Wafer Inspection Equipment Industry Analysis 2021, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2028
New Research Study ""Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight
Wafer manufacturing is an electrical process that consists of several repetitive, step-by-step processes to form complete photonic or electrical circuits on thin, transparent semiconductor wafer materials. Examples include the manufacture of LEDs, radio frequency generators, photo-resistors, microprocessors, and other electronics.
Wafer inspection equipment is used to detect defects during wafer manufacturing processes. These equipment detect both the pattern defects and the physical defects by obtaining the coordinates of the defect’s position. Inspection equipment improve the quality of manufactured semiconductor device. Therefore, these inspection devices are indispensable for maintaining the production yield of semiconductors.
The market research on Wafer Inspection Equipment Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, Wafer Inspection Equipment market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.
Major Key players in this Market:
Drivers & Trends
The market forecasts in the Wafer Inspection Equipment industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.
Regional Classification
The Wafer Inspection Equipment market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.
Method of Research
The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Wafer Inspection Equipment market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.
Competitive Analysis:
· Major players operating in the wafer inspection equipment market are Toray Engineering, Rudolph Technologies, Tokyo Seimitsu, Planar Corporation, Nanometrics, Nikon, Lam Research, Lasec Corporation, JEOL, Hitachi High-Technologies, KLA-Tencor, FEI (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Hermes Microvision (ASML), Zeiss Global, and Applied Materials.
· In January 2021, CyberOptics Corporation announced that the company will showcase the WX3000 metrology and inspection system with Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology, and high-precision sensors for semiconductor tool set-up and diagnostics at the Virtual SEMI Technology Unites Global Summit in February 2020.
· In December 2018, ISRA VISION launched an inspection system that allows wafer edges to be monitored during the entire manufacturing process.
· In July 2018, KLA-Tencor announced two new defect-inspection products, addressing key challenges in tool and process monitoring during silicon wafer and chip manufacturing at the leading-edge logic and memory nodes.
