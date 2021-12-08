ATTORNEY GENERAL STATEMENT ON NATIONWIDE SUSPENSION OF FEDERAL CONTRACTOR MANDATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, December 7, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced that earlier today, federal district court Judge R. Stan Baker in Georgia issued a nationwide preliminary injunction suspending the federal contractor vaccine mandate. Judge Baker ruled against the Biden Administration, finding that the vaccine mandate in Executive Order 14042 violated the Procurement Act.

Judge Baker stated in his order “As another Court that has preliminarily enjoined the same measure at issue in this case has stated, “[t]his case is not about whether vaccines are effective. They are. … However, even in times of crisis this Court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities.”

This particular vaccine mandate would have applied to any employee of a contractor or subcontractor who was a party to a federal contract, even if the work they did was wholly unrelated to the contract, and even if it was not certain they would ever have worked in a location with an employee who was actually working on a federal contract.

“This is the third federal court to enjoin the invasive federal vaccine mandates of the Biden administration,” said Ravnsborg. “I will continue to work with my colleagues across the nation to protect the people of South Dakota from this outrageous federal overreach.”

