HHS Awards $82 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Expand Home Visiting Assistance for Families Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), today awarded approximately $82 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) emergency home visiting funds to 56 states, jurisdictions, and nonprofit organizations to support children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding builds upon an initial investment of $40 million in ARP funds in May. The Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program supports the delivery of high quality, voluntary, evidence-based home visiting services to children and families living in communities at risk for poor maternal and child health outcomes.

“The Biden-Harris Administration recognizes that families and caregivers continue to disproportionately face the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s investment expands home visiting programs, so that people especially hurting from the pandemic’s impact can receive economic assistance, child care and health support.”

These funds will help families in communities where it is particularly tough for mothers and children to access quality health care. Home visitors help support families by providing pregnancy education, parenting skill-building, and even offer supplies such as diapers, wipes and hand sanitizers. The new funds will also provide technology to families who need it to participate in virtual home visits, and support home visitor hazard pay and other staff costs.

“Today’s awards reflect HRSA’s commitment to improving health and advancing health equity for families in need,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “This funding will help strengthen and expand access to home visiting programs that provide critical services directly to parents and their children in underserved communities.”

The MIECHV Program is administered by HRSA, in partnership with the Administration for Children and Families, to assist underserved parents and families at critical points in their lives. Over the past nine years, home visitors have provided nearly seven million home visits. In Fiscal Year 2020, almost three-fourths of families participating in the program had household incomes at or below 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, two-thirds of adult participants had a high school education or less, and 78 percent of adults and children relied on Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

For a list of MIECHV award recipients, visit: https://mchb.hrsa.gov/maternal-child-health-initiatives/home-visiting/american-rescue-plan-awards.

For more information on HRSA's Home Visiting Program, visit: http://mchb.hrsa.gov/programs/homevisiting.