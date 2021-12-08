Coated Fabrics Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 3.8 % till 2027 | Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.,

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coated fabrics are treated with a variety of chemicals, such as polymer and rubber, to make them water-resistant, UV resistant, and dirt and oil repellent. These fabrics are extremely long-lasting and resistant to weather and corrosion. Protective garments, furniture and seating, roofing, and other industrial applications all use them.

The market for coated fabrics is estimated to surpass US$ 28,050.7 million by the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% between 2020 and 2027.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4024

Top Key Vendors of this Market are: Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB, Henen Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Nancheng Hongdu Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Vtolo Chemicals Co. Ltd...

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the overall coated textiles market is the growing demand from the automobile industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. For example, Asia Pacific is capturing a growing share of global car sales and is the only major market predicted to develop strongly in the medium and long term. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific autonomous vehicle market is being fueled by increased R&D activity, with automakers collaborating with a variety of tech firms.

Furthermore, increased oil and gas investment is expected to open up new market opportunities over the projection period. Protective apparel made of coated fabric is in high demand in the oil and gas industry to protect workers from the hostile working environment.

Interested in purchasing this Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4024

Important Features of the reports :

• Detailed analysis of the Coated Fabrics

• Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

• Detailed market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape of the Coated Fabrics

• Strategies of key players and product offerings

• Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective towards Coated Fabrics performance.

COVID-19, a pandemic virus, has wrecked havoc on the economy and triggered a global recession. The growth of the Coated Fabrics Market has slowed with the introduction of COVID-19. A number of stores have also closed, resulting in a drop in item sales. The worldwide economic crisis worsens as the virus spreads, restricting consumer purchasing power. Market players will learn about strategy makers, driving initiatives, affiliations, efforts, worldwide and public worker's groups, and the media as a result of the research.

Other Related Report :

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market - Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/polymer-coated-fabrics-market-390