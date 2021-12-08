Exceptional Growth in U.S. and Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Share to Gain $ 142.12 Billion By 2028 At a CAGR of 5.0% Vantage Market Research (VMR)

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research have published a new research report titled “Air Quality Control Systems Market by Product Type (Indoor and Ambient), by Pollutant Type (Gas, VOC, Dust, and Others), by End-User Industry (Powertrain Management, Energy & Power, Mining, Agriculture, Semiconductor, Medical & Pharma, Commercial & Residential, Transportation, and Others), by Application (Tunnels, Air Terminals, Underground Garages, Public Transportation Systems, Air Pollution Control, Automobile, and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” report has been added to VantageMarketResearch.com offering.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Air Quality Control Systems Market size & share expected to reach to USD 142.12 Billion by 2028 from USD 95.32 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028”

Market Overview :

Rise in Harmful and Toxic Pollutants to Stimulate Air Quality Control Systems Market

According to Environmental Protection Agency, an independent executive agency of the United States federal government, emissions of air pollutants play an important role in a number of air quality issues. In 2020, about 68 million tons of pollution was emitted into the atmosphere in the United States. These emissions give rise to the formation of ozone layer and particles, the deposition of acids, and visibility impairment. The air quality control systems offer complete means for purifying exhaust gas emissions from various sources. One of the major sources of toxic pollution is artisanal gold mining. The World Bank states that, artisanal gold mining estimated to release almost 1,000 tons of toxic mercury per year, which constitutes about 30% of the world's mercury emissions. Almost a quarter of the world's total gold supply comes from artisanal gold mining and nearly 15 million gold miners, including 4.5 million women and 600,000 children, are poisoned by direct contact with mercury. In addition, mercury moves through rivers and the air, resulting in contamination of seafood worldwide. Thus, the increasing air pollution and health issues have led to increase in demand for air quality control systems across the globe.

Stringent Air Pollution Control Regulations to Support the Growth of the Market

The increase in stringent government regulations is anticipated to augment the growth of the Air Quality Control Systems Market during the forecast period. According to Environmental Protection Agency, in 2019, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions totalled 6,558 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents or 5,769 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents after accounting for sequestration from the land sector. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions has resulted in implementation of regulations across the world in order to reduce the greenhouse gas effects and global warming. For instance, the European Union has set itself a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Furthermore, as part of the European Green Deal, the EU has revised the Ambient Air Quality Directive, in order to align the standards of air quality more closely with the recommendations of the World Health Organization. An Inception Impact Assessment outlines the approach towards Commission adoption planned for the second half of 2022.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Air Quality Control Systems Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



List of Prominent Players in the Air Quality Control Systems Market:

Sr. No. Companies Location 1. Babcock & Wilcox Co. Ohio, United States 2. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. Yokohama, Japan 3. Alstom Sa Saint-Ouen, France 4. Thermax Ltd. Pune, India 5. Foster Wheeler Ag Baar, Switzerland 6. Ducon Technologies Inc. New York, United States 7. Siemens Ag Munich, Germany 8. Hamon Corporation Somerville, NJ 9. KBR, Inc. Texas, U.S.

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Air Quality Control Systems market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Air Quality Control Systems market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Air Quality Control Systems market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Regional Analysis :

The Asia Pacific to Witness Robust Growth

The Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Air Quality Control Systems Market with 52.81% of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is accredited to the increasing emission of toxic pollutants and exhaust gases especially in China and India. Emerging economies such as India and China comprise of huge chemical industry, a higher number of coal-fired power plants, an immensely growing cement industry, and evolving air pollution control regulations are some of the factors fuelling the demand for air quality control systems in the region. These two economies are witnessing exceptional economic growth and require massive amounts of electricity. China is the largest energy consumer while India is the third-largest energy-consuming country leading to the increasing number of coal and gas-fired power plants which in turn contributes heavily towards poor air quality in these countries. In addition to that, emerging economies from Southeast Asia including Thailand and Indonesia are witnessing a rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization leading to the higher emission of toxic pollutants and exhaust gases. These all factors are likely to stimulate the growth of the Asia Pacific air quality control systems market.

Moreover, Europe and North America are likely to witness substantial growth for the Air Quality Control Systems Market during the forecast period. This is accredited to the stringent air quality regulations in countries like the U.S., Germany, France, and Italy.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Air Quality Control Systems Market by Application (Powertrain Management, Energy & Power, Mining, Agriculture, Semiconductor, Medical & Pharma, Commercial & Residential, Transportation, Others) by Type (Electrostatic precipitators (ESP), Flue gas desulfurization (FGD), Scrubbers, Selective Catalytic reduction (SCR), Fabric Filters) , by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" Report at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/air-quality-control-systems-market-686475

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. July 2020: BreezoMeter announced cooperation with Siemens Smart Infrastructure, the global leader that intelligently connects energy systems, building technology and industries. The companies are working on a use case to determine the optimal time to refresh air in a building based on external air quality data.

2. Jun 2020: Siemens Mobility Limited exclusively partnered with air quality experts EarthSense to provide the Zephyr air quality measurement system for traffic management applications.

This market titled “Air Quality Control Systems Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 5.0%% from 2021 to 2028 Market Size 2020 Value USD 95.32 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 142.12 Billion Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Product Type:- Indoor and Ambient

Pollutant Type:- Gas, VOC, Dust, and Others

End-User Industry:- Powertrain Management, Energy & Power, Mining, Agriculture, Semiconductor, Medical & Pharma, Commercial & Residential, Transportation, and Others

Application:- Tunnels, Air Terminals, Underground Garages, Public Transportation Systems, Air Pollution Control, Automobile, and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

