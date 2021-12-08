Competitive Growth: Global Threat Intelligence Security Solution Market Expected to Exceed $18,320.4 Million, Rising at 7.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 - [280 pages] Business Report by Research Dive

The global threat intelligence security solution market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the 2019—2027 timeframe. Growing cybersecurity threats due to adoption of advanced technologies is driving the growth of the market. The identity & access management sub-segment, managed services sub-segment, on-premise sub-segment, government & defense sub-segment, and large enterprises sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be at the forefront.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global threat intelligence security solution market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $18,320.4 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Threat Intelligence Security Solution Market Growth:

The key factors boosting the growth of the global threat intelligence security solution market are the rising cybersecurity threats owing to the growing technological advancements and growing cases of fraudulent activities like zero-day threats, phishing, data breaches, and inside attacks across the globe. Moreover, growing investments by private organizations and government institutions in research and development for developing advanced threat intelligence security systems is projected to open doors to lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, high cost of implementation of threat intelligence security solution and unavailability of skilled professionals in this sector are expected to hinder the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Threat Intelligence Security Solution Market:

The abrupt rise of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global threat intelligence security solution market. The implementation of lockdown restrictions during the pandemic has ceased the normal functioning of several companies. Many companies have opted for work-from-home working model to avoid the spread of virus. Hence, growing adoption of advanced technologies for the smooth functioning of companies during remote working process is likely to give rise to cybersecurity risks. Thus, rising awareness among companies to implement intelligence security solutions is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The report segments the global threat intelligence security solution market into application, service, deployment model, organization type, vertical, and region.

Identity & Access Management Sub-Segment to Hold a Foremost Market Position

The identity & access management sub-segment of the application segment is anticipated to grow significantly with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This growth is chiefly owing to the rising implementation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and audit management combined with cost control.

Managed Services Sub-Segment to Hold a Leading Market Share

Based on service type, the global market is divided into professional and managed services. Among these, the managed services sub-segment was valued at $5,600.2 million in 2019. The sub-segment is anticipated to grow significantly with a CAGR of 7.1% and garner $9,508.6 million during the forecast period.

The significant growth of managed services sub-segment is chiefly owing to the rising adoption of managed services by companies due to rising cases of cyber-attacks, network downtime, high cost of data loss, shortage of IT experts, cost reductions, and lower IT budgets. Additionally, growing demand for outsourcing management services from the cloud as well as Managed Service Providers (MSPs) is predicted to fuel the growth of the sub-segment.

On-Premise Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The on-premise sub-segment of the deployment model segment is anticipated to hold a foremost position in the market by growing with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the rising adoption of on-premise enterprise application solutions owing to their benefits such as data privacy and enhanced security.

Large Enterprises Sub-Segment to Contribute the Market Growth

The large enterprises sub-segment of the organization type segment is anticipated to grow significantly with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is chiefly because of the increasing economy of large-scale businesses across the globe. By adopting threat intelligence security solutions, large-scale businesses are able to cut the cost of business, and also maximize their profit margins.

Government & Defense Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The government & defense sub-segment of the vertical segment is anticipated to hold a foremost position in the market by growing with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the rising adoption of anticipatory stance by government bodies toward addressing public policy, detecting threats in advance, and taking suitable pre-emptive measures.

Asia-Pacific Market to Observe Highest Growth

The report analyzes the global threat intelligence security solution market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe remarkable growth, rising with a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period. The growth of the region market is mainly because of the growing cyberattacks and vulnerability of data, which is negatively impacting the revenue of many companies in developing nations in this region.

Key Threat Intelligence Security Solution Market Players

The report lists some of the foremost players operating in the global threat intelligence security solution industry including

1. IBM Corporation

2. Dell, Inc

3. McAfee, LLC

4. Symantec Corporation

5. FireEye, Inc

6. Fortinet, Inc

7. Webroot, Inc

8. Juniper Networks, Inc

9. DXC Technology

For instance, in November 2021, Cyble, A Y Combinator-backed and AI powered cyber threat intelligence company, launched its Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) and defense threat intelligence solution for aiding law enforcement and government agencies collect, examine, and respond to the exposure of highly sensitive information, enriched with Cyble’s SIGINT analysis & research.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

