Organ Preservation Solutions Market Research Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Organ Preservation Solutions Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Solution Type (Viaspan, Custodiol HTK, Renograf, Hypothermosol, Perfadex, Lifor, HBS Solution, siRNA Transplant Solutions, and Others), By Preservation Technique (Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation, Static Cold Storage, and Others), By Organ Type (Kidneys, Liver, Lungs, Heart, and Other Organs), By End User (Hospitals, Organ Transplant Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, and Retail Sales) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Organ Preservation Solutions Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Organ Preservation Solutions market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Growing Organ Transplantation and Organ Donation around the World

The number of organ transplantation and organ donation is increasing very significantly, and it is expected to continuously rise over the forecast period. Increasing organ transplantation and organ donation is creating a huge demand for the organ preservation solutions for preservation of organs in the organ in the organ banks. Due to which growing organ transplantation and organ donation around the world is working as a driver for the Organ Preservation Solutions market.

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

An increase in geriatric population is being referred for and an increase in accessibility for organ transplant, and there is very rapid growth in organ donations from older adults or geriatric populations.

The rapid increase in organ transplant and organ donations is being registered because of the rapid increase in Geriatric population around the world from the last few decades. All regions are facing a huge increase in the number of geriatric populations. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Population Division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Rapid increase in organ transplant and organs donations caused by the increasing geriatric population is also increasing the demand for organ preservation solutions around the world. Due to the increasing geriatric population around the world is working as a driver for the organ preservation solutions market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing focus on Healthcare Infrastructure

Governments from all over the world are shifting their focus on infrastructure and advanced healthcare facilities and taking necessary steps to create or modify healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare infrastructure in developing nations are undergoing tumultuous changes from the last few years and each change is only for a better healthcare delivery, and to incorporate all the sections of the population. Increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure is expected to increase public spending which is expected to create new opportunities for the organ preservation solutions market, Moreover, the public private spending will also aid the market growth during the forecast period. Due to this reason the factor is creating various opportunities for the organ preservation solutions market.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies (Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and XVIVO Perfusion AB) constitute more than XX% share of the global Organ Preservation Solutions market. Other companies profiled in the report include: BioLife Solutions, Inc., 21st Century Medicine, Bridge to Life Ltd, Accord Healthcare, OrganOx Limited, Accord Healthcare others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2018, XVIVO Perfusion received U.S. FDA approval Perfadex Plus, which is a 'ready-to-use' product for cold preservation of lungs. The approval had helped the company widened revenue generation from a market focused product portfolio.

In 2017, Accord Healthcare had acquired Essential Pharmaceuticals, which is a leading organ preservation solution provider. The acquisition had helped the company to increase its market share in the organ preservation solutions market.

