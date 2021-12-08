Disposable Gloves Market Valuation Prognosticated to Touch USD 18.88 Billion Mark By 2027

Disposable Gloves

growth of the global disposable market is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rise in aging population.

Disposable Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber Gloves &, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene), Form (Powder and Non-Powder) and Application (Medical [Examination and Surgical]” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Disposable Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others), Form (Powder and Non-Powder) and Application (Medical [Examination and Surgical] and Non-Medical [Food Service, Clean Room, and Industrial]): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global disposable gloves industry was pegged at $6.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.88 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in concerns regarding safety & hygiene among people and healthcare services, rise in number of end users, and advancements in technology have boosted the growth of the global disposable gloves market. However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves hamper the market. On the contrary, developing economies and untapped markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Semperit Ag Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc, Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare), Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

By type, the nitrile gloves segment dominated in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global disposable gloves market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, as these gloves have high degree of flexibility and superior solvent resistance and are three times more puncture-resistant than natural rubber gloves.

By form, the powdered gloves segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological advancements made to powdered glove to optimize their performance. However, the non-powdered gloves segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global disposable gloves market, due to its wide use in medical surgeries and other sensitive procedures.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Disposable Gloves Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Disposable Gloves Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Disposable Gloves Market growth.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

