Cephalosporin Market Demand in Pharmaceuticals Industry to Increase at 2.6% CAGR through 2027

Cephalosporin Market

Increase in incidence of population suffering from pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhoea drives the market growth.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cephalosporin Market generated $13.69 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.87 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, value chain, Porter's Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Increase in incidences of infectious diseases, surge in R&D activities for development of combination drugs, and funding for development of antibiotics drive the growth of the global cephalosporin market. However, fatal side effects and antibiotic resistance create new opportunities in the coming years. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Allergan Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Limited (Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer HealthCare, Sun Pharmaceutical, Shionogi, and others.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global cephalosporin market based on generation, type, route of drug administration, application, and region.

Based on generation, the third-generation cephalosporin segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fifth-generation cephalosporin segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Based on application, the respiratory tract infection segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share of the global cephalosporin market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. However, the sexually transmitted infection segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

