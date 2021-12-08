Drug Infusion Systems Market Study Report Based on Company Profile , Key Vendor , Future Growth

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- drug infusion systems market size reached USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for safe and precise drug delivery systems is a key driver expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of drug infusion systems for chronic pain management is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global drug infusion systems market in the near future. Increasing integration of advanced equipment and up-gradation of drug infusion systems, such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulators, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth going ahead.

However, lack of skilled healthcare professional to operate drug infusion systems is expected to hamper growth of the global drug infusion systems market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Medtronic plc, Arcomed Ag, Baxter International Inc., Insulet Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Halyard Health, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Flowonix Medical Inc., and Zyno Medical LLC

Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead.

Regional analysis of the Drug Infusion Systems market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drug infusion systems market on the basis of control systems, infusion type, administration route, application, end-use, and region:

Control Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Infusion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

Patient Controlled Infusion

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Administration Route Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enteral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Arterial

Epidural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pediatrics

Diabetes

Nutrition

Hematology

Analgesia

Chemotherapy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

