World Wine Market: France’s Trade to Earn over $10B in 2021, Surging After Last Year's Drop - IndexBox

France's wine exports reached $9.6B throughout January-September 2021, increasing by +43% compared to the same period of 2020. Last year, the Covid crisis hit French wine trade, reducing the export value by -9% y-o-y to $10B, but this year's preliminary result lifts expectations that it could overcome the 2020's figure. Germany, the UK and the U.S. remain the major foreign buyers, accounting for 42% of total wine shipments from France. The average wine export price dropped by -5.5% y-o-y to $7,026 per tonne in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by market research firm IndexBox, wine exports from France could overcome pre-pandemic levels this year. From January to September 2021, France's wine shipments totaled $9.6B, exceeding by +43% the value of the same period in 2020. Last year, the wine trade contracted to $10B, dropping by -9% y-o-y. In physical terms, wine supplies from France fell slightly to 1.4M tonnes in 2020, declining by -3.8% on the previous year's figure.

Germany (232K tonnes), the UK (204K tonnes), and the U.S. (161K tonnes) were the main destinations of wine exports from France, with a combined 42% share of total exports. Belgium, the Netherlands, China, Canada, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, and Poland lagged somewhat behind, accounting for a further 40%. Switzerland (+63.7% y-o-y) recorded the highest increase in purchases as compared to other countries.

In value terms, the largest markets for wine exported from France were the U.S. ($1.6B), the UK ($1.3B), and Germany ($832M), with a combined 38% share of total exports. These countries were followed by Belgium, Japan, China, Switzerland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland, which accounted for a further 33%.

In 2020, the average wine export price amounted to $7,026 per tonne, dropping by -5.5% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Switzerland ($10,788 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Poland ($3,149 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. Last year, the most notable growth rate in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to China, while the prices for the other major destinations experienced more modest paces of growth.

