3.7% CAGR, Next-generation Packaging Market is Emerging with US$ 68.0 Billion by 2027 | Amcor Limited, WestRock Company

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-generation packaging is a high-tech packaging solution that provides a variety of benefits in terms of product quality data and traceability. It assists in product tracking and monitoring throughout the full supply chain process, from shipments to delivery to the destination. This guarantees that the product is delivered safely to the customer while also preventing harm to the packaging materials. Some of the key end-users of next-generation packaging include food and beverage, personal care, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Next-generation packaging market is projected to surpass US$ 68.0 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Top Key Vendors of this Market are: Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Bemis Company, Inc., MULTIVAC, WS Packaging Group, Inc., Active Packaging Ltd., and ULMA Packaging, S.Coop...

The global next-generation packaging market has grown significantly in recent years, primarily to the growing food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries in emerging nations, which has resulted in increased demand for novel packaging solutions. In the coming years, this is projected to fuel demand for next-generation packaging.

Market growth is expected to be aided by rising demand for products with longer shelf lives, particularly food products, which are in high demand among retailers and customers. Active packaging is used to extend the shelf life of a product by removing any remaining oxygen from closed packets.

A pandemic virus known as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the economy and sparked a global recession. Following the introduction of COVID-19, the growth of the Next-Generation Packaging Market has come to a halt. In addition, a number of stores have closed, resulting in a decline in item sales. As the virus spreads, the global economic crisis intensifies, limiting consumer buying power. As part of the research, market participants will learn about strategy makers, driving initiatives, affiliations, efforts, global and public worker's groups, and the media.