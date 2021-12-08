Intentional Talk Radio Network presents 2nd Annual 'Joyful Christmas Carol' on Dec. 12

Intentional Talk Radio Network - www.itrnradio.com Yolanda C.S. Williams, Executive Director, Co-Founder and Host of Intentional Talk Radio Network Co-Host Kandee Lewis, Radio Personality and Founder of Positive Results Center Kenny Strauther, President and Co-Founder of Intentional Talk Radio Network Intentional Talk Radio Network – www.itrnradio.com

Virtual Christmas celebration will feature singing, spoken word poetry, and performances by the community and The Sounds of Blackness.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intentional Talk Radio Network will return to host its highly-anticipated, second annual "Joyful Christmas Carol" on Sunday, Dec. 12 to bring people together during the holiday season. The event aims to inspire and help families connect amid the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-hour program will include various performances and presentations, including singing, spoken word poetry, and more. Video of Christmas performances from The Sounds of Blackness will be included in the event. Among the songs to be included are White Christmas, Jingle Bells, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, and more.

The special event will be hosted by veteran radio personality Collette Williams, host of critically-acclaimed talk show Change Matters-Solutions, and radio personality Kandee Lewis, founder of Positive Results Center.

The show will be broadcast live on Zoom, YouTube, Facebook Live, Pandora, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, SimpleCast and more platforms from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional information can be found at ITRNradio.com.

For press inquiries and more information about "Joyful Christmas Carol," contact Yolanda C.S. Williams, ITRN Executive Director, at changematters99@gmail.com.

About Intentional Talk Radio Network – “We Bring You News and Views that You Can Use”

In 2015, Ken Strauther and Yolanda C. Strauther-Williams started a weekly talk show on the Black Talk Radio Network. This program was designed to address the issues people face in the Black Community and beyond, including poverty, crime, racism, jobs, education, and apathy. The network has developed a strong following by bringing positive messages to the community and a variety of programming that is compelling, motivating, and stimulating. The Intentional Talk Radio Network is bringing its unique programming to the masses. They carry the tagline – “We’re Taking Control of the Narrative in Our Community.” After a great start on BTRN and much success, their producers strongly suggested that they branch out on their own and develop their own network brand. ITRN was born with continued success and is still growing.

Visit Intentional Talk Radio Network, Real Talk Radio Reimagined! at https://www.itrnradio.com/