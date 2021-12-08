Powered Surgical Instruments Market would reach approximately US$ 2,720.5 Million by next Coming Years
n terms of orthopedic surgeries, it has become common practice to use powered surgical instruments in order to perform many different surgical processesSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Powered Surgical Instruments Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.
Overview
In terms of orthopedic surgeries, it has become common practice to use powered surgical instruments in order to perform many different surgical processes. This includes surgeries that address such problems as broken bones, spinal fractures, herniated discs, as well as many other chronic diseases and ailments. As such, it is imperative that medical professionals understand how to properly sterilize surgical tools in order to prevent the transmission of infection, and also how to use tools in a manner that maintains their durability over time. As a result, many doctors as well as other medical professionals who care for patients suffering from these types of painful medical conditions can benefit greatly from undergoing training in how to operate these types of tools.
The global powered surgical instruments market was valued at US$ 2,085.1 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period (2019–2027).
Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market: Drivers
Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global powered surgical instruments market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, Stryker Corporation instruments division launched Stryker F1 Small Bone Power System. This system provides surgeons with a cordless, balanced, lightweight solution for performing procedures of the extremities.
Recent Developments
Major players operating in the global powered surgical instruments market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2016, Medtronic Plc. received 510(k) premarketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its product MR7 Pneumatic: Triton Pneumatic Drill System including various Pneumatic Hand pieces.
Major players operating in the global powered surgical instruments market are also focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, Smith & Nephew plc acquired Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc., the developer of NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
Globally, as of 3:28pm CET, 8 November 2021, there have been 249,743,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,047,652 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 8 November 2021, a total of 7,084,921,786 vaccine doses have been administered. Several studies have reported the survival of the COVID-19 virus on different surfaces. This has led to use of UV light to disinfect powered surgical instruments.
Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market: Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global powered surgical instruments market include, Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, KLS Martin L.P., MicroAire Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market: Key Developments
Major players operating in the global powered surgical instruments market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2018, Medtronic plc acquired Mazor Robotics and its robot-assisted surgery platform.
