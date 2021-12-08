Lane Restrictions This Week on Veterans Memorial Bridge, Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

On Thursday, December 9, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform light pole repairs along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both directions.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

