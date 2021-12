Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 45,754.1 Mn by 2028

Interventional cardiology has reduced difficulties for patients by providing speedy recovery, minimal hospital stays, and regulated bleeding.

Interventional cardiology has reduced difficulties for patients by providing speedy recovery, minimal hospital stays, and regulated bleeding. Interventional cardiology devices are constantly evolving, such as from bare-metal stents to bio-absorbable stents. Interventional cardiology devices are constantly evolving, such as from bare-metal stents to bio-absorbable stents.The global interventional cardiology devices market is worth US$ 27,745.6 million in 2020 and is expected to increase to US$ 45,754.1 million by 2027.Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: DriversThe approvals and release of new devices are expected to propel the global interventional cardiology devices market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Abbott Laboratories obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XIENCE Sierra, a new generation of Everolimus-eluting coronary stents, in May 2018. In April 2018, Japan's regulatory authorities approved XIENCE.Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: OpportunitiesResearch and development in interventional cardiology devices are expected to provide attractive growth prospects for global interventional cardiology devices market players. For instance, according to the analyses of the single-blind, randomized, noninferiority DEBUT trial, which was conducted by Harvard Medical School researchers and released in The Lancet in May 2019, PCI with drug-eluting balloons is non-inferior to PCI with bare-metal stents for the therapies of de novo coronary artery lesions in patients at high bleeding risk.Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: RestraintsDevice rising prices are expected to hamper the global interventional cardiology devices market growth over the forecast period. Device rising prices are expected to hamper the global interventional cardiology devices market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) approved a 4.2 % increase in the price of cardiac stents in line with the wholesale pricing index (WPI) in 2018.

The global interventional cardiology devices market was worth US$ 25,847.2 million in 2019 and is expected to increase to US$ 45,754.1 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020 - 2027. Technological advancement and increased product launches are major factors driving the growth of the global interventional cardiology devices market over the forecast period.

Stents accounted for a major share in the global interventional cardiology devices market in 2019, representing 84.5 % of the market share, trailed by PTCA Guidewires and Angiography Catheters, respectively. Product launches in the stents market are supporting the segment's growth. Product launches in the stents market are supporting the segment's growth.Market Trends:Key players in the global interventional cardiology devices market are focusing on product approvals and release to grow their product offering. For instance, in September 2019, OrbusNeich Medical K.K., a Japanese company, obtained approval from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare for their COMBO Plus Coronary Stent (MHLW).Key players in the global interventional cardiology devices market are also focusing on research and development in order to extend their product range. For instance, Boston Scientific announced positive results for the Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent for the treatment of femoropopliteal illness in November 2019.Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Competitive LandscapeKey players contributing to the global interventional cardiology devices market are SINOMED, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Terumo Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cardinal Health, Abbott Laboratories, and Cook Medical.Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Key DevelopmentsKey players in the global interventional cardiology devices market are focusing on product approvals and release to grow their product offering. For instance, in February 2019, Biotronik SE & Co. KG obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its drug-eluting stent system for treating coronary artery disease. 