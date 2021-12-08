Smart Hospitals Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.7% | Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare
Companies are focused on introducing new applications to establish smarter hospitals with artificial intelligenceSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are focused on introducing new applications to establish smarter hospitals with artificial intelligence which is expected to propel growth of the global smart hospitals market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, NVIDIA Corporation, an American multinational technology company, introduced Clara Guardian, an application developed to accelerate development and deployment of smart sensors with multimodal Artificial Intelligence (AI) anywhere in the hospital. NVIDIA Clara Guardian delivers AI-powered video and audio data, which enables organizations to transform themselves into smart hospitals.
Global Smart Hospitals Market – Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic:
The proliferation of cases of COVID-19 has created the need to constantly monitor patients using sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) to track patients, temperatures, movements, and equipment to deal with the epidemic and provide treatment for COVID-19 patients.
Market players and health organizations are working together to build smart hospitals. For instance, on May 12, 2020, Capsule Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS), U.S., to deploy Capsule’s Ventilated Patient Surveillance (VPS) workstation to provide safe and effective patient care to its COVID-19 ventilated patients.
Similarly, on April 23, 2020, Aden Group, an integrated corporate management company (IFM) announced that in conjunction with Dassault Systèmes, a 3D virtual environments operating company, will develop and launch AKILA Care, a modular smart hospital.
Various health care facilities are focused on transforming into smart hospitals to provide high quality health services that are expected to drive global smart hospitals market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, West China Second University Hospital, affiliated to Sichuan University, China, launched 5G medical private network, purpose built-in hospitals enhanced with mobile edge computing (MEC) devices which provide full integration among cloud, networks, and services. The 5G medical private network provides low latency, high data rates, and massive connectivity for personalized network services in hospitals.
Key Takeaways of the Global Smart Hospitals Market:
The global smart hospitals market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period due to the rising number of mergers and acquisitions by market players. For instance, in February 2019, Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm, acquired Qualcomm Life, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated which offers medical device connectivity across the continuum of care.
On the basis of technology, cloud computing segment hold a dominant position in the global smart hospitals market in 2019, due to novel product launches by market players. For instance, in February 2018, Stanley Healthcare announced the launch of AeroScout Links, a cloud-based solution developed to monitor the conditions environment of care.
Key players operating in the global smart hospitals market such as Medtronic Plc, GE Healthcare, Stanley Healthcare, Athena health, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Samsung Group, SAP SE, and Honeywell International Inc.
