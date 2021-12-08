Pain Management Devices Market 2021 is estimated to account for US$ 17,004.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028

Pain Management Devices Market

Rising investment in pain management devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global pain management devices market over the forecast period.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers:

Rising investment in pain management devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global pain management devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, CereVasc, Inc., a developer of a minimally invasive implant for the treatment of hydrocephalus, raised $ 43 million to support the start of first-in-human clinical tests.

Opportunities:

Rising cases of diabetes are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global pain management devices market. According to a study published in September 2019 in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice titled "Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and forecasts for 2030 and 2045: Results from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition," 463 million people worldwide are estimated to have diabetes in 2019 and it is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

Restraints:

Electrical currents are used in stimulators to block pain signals until they enter the brain, which can be fatal and lead to medical device injuries. Such a situation is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The Neurostimulation Devices segment held a dominant position in the global pain management devices market in 2019, accounting for a 56.2% share in terms of value, followed by radiofrequency ablation and analgesic pumps, respectively.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing approval and launch of new devices is expected to propel the segment growth during the forecast period.

The global pain management devices market was valued at US$ 5,745.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent to US$ 17,004.2 million by 2027.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase demand for pain management devices during the forecast period.

The global pain management devices market is estimated to account for US$ 17,004.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of arthritis is boosting the growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 54.4 million US adults have been diagnosed with arthritis, accounting for roughly one out of every four people in the country.

Major players in the market are focused on the approval and launch of new devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. the U.S. The FDA has given its r-SNM sacral neuromodulation system a second-generation programmer. The new programme is intended for use in the process and post-operative settings to programme the Axonics external trial neurostimulator and implantable neurostimulator.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pain management devices market include DJO Global LLC, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Hospira Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medtronic, Plc, Smiths Medical, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Codman and Shurtleff, Inc. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., and Abbott

Key Developments:

In April 2020, Quell technology has been chosen for use in a large, NIH-funded, randomized, pragmatic clinical trial of TENS for fibromyalgia, characterized by musculoskeletal pain

