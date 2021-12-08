Women’s Health Market Competitor Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2027
The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence report on the Women’s Health market aims at exploring the unknown and coming up with solutions to the potential threats and challenges faced by the Women’s Health market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.
Use of female contraception is beneficial in the prevention of health issues associated with pregnancy, particularly for pubescent girls, as well as in pregnancy planning to reduce the chances of infant mortality, which is higher in childbirths separated by a lesser number of years. Besides, it provides various other prospective benefits comprising prolonged prospects for education and women empowerment, along with maintaining a healthy population and economic growth of nations.
The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Women’s Health market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report:
Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.
Regional Overview:
The global Women’s Health market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Women’s Health market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Key Highlights
By product type, devices held a substantial women’s health market share in 2019. The introduction of minimally invasive methods has escalated the demand for several surgical procedures amid the women population. Also, a growing trend among female patients’ towards technologically advanced techniques for treatment is the causative of market growth.
By application, hormonal infertility is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.6% in the forecast period. High levels of FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) in female blood may decrease the chances of conceiving. Also, abnormal estradiol, a kind of estrogen hormone, levels may reduce the possibility of success in vitro fertilization (IVF).
Emergen Research has segmented the global women’s health market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Devices
Drugs
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Contraceptives
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Hormonal Infertility
Menopause
Endometriosis
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Institutes
Others
Key Features of the Women's Health Market Report:
The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats
The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares
Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth
Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development
In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario
