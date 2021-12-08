Stem Cells Market is estimated to account for US$ 9,941.2 Mn in terms of value in 2020 | Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.

Stem Cells Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem cells are found in human cells. Stem cell therapy is also known as regenerative medicine. Treatment has the ability to regenerate human cells, tissues, or organs, in order to restore normal function of the body. Stem cell therapies are used to treat spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and heart disease.

Statistics:

The global stem cells market is estimated to account over US$ 9,941.2 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach around US$ 18,289.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

Drivers

Growing adoption of stem cells for the treatment of numerous diseases is expected to drive growth of the global stem cells market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. submitted an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the U.S. FDA for utilizing patients own adipose-derived stem cells to treat their osteoarthritis.

Opportunities

Rising adoption of stem cells in R&D is expected to offer growth opportunities for key players in the global stem cells market. For instance, in January 2020, researchers at Biomedical Research Institute, MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., South Korea, reported analysis of the effects of spheroid umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and suggested a new therapeutic approach, 3D spheroid formation of MSCs, in order to enhance the regeneration process in the course of osteoarthritis.

Restraints

Rising number of government regulations against unethical harvesting of stem cells are expected to hamper growth of the global stem cells market. For instance, in the U.S., the ban on federal funding had been imposed since 1974, and was lifted as late as 2009. Ban has also been enforced in certain European nations such as Germany, Austria, Portugal and Italy and some Asian nations such as China, South Korea and Israel.

Key Takeaways:

The global stem cells market was valued over US$ 9,112.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value around US$ 18,289.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 and 2027. Key factor driving the growth of global stem cells market over the forecast period such as rising research and development, and increasing applications of regenerative medicine.

Adult stem cells held a dominant position in the global stem cells market in 2019, and is estimated to account around 81.2% share in terms of value, followed by Human Embryonic Stem Cells and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, respectively. Rising use of adult stem cells in regenerative medicine is expected to propel growth of the segment.

Market Trends

Rising adoption of stem cells in R&D is expected to drive growth of the global stem cells market. For instance, in December 2019, in the journal Cell Reports, researchers from the University of California Los Angeles reported development of accurate model of organ scarring using stem cells in a lab.

Furthermore, growing number of approval and launching new CAR-T therapies is also expected to robust growth of the global stem cells market. For instance, in November 2018, Novartis AG received an approval from the European Commission for its CAR-T (Kymriah) for treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients.

Competitive Landscape

Key players dominating in the global stem cells market such as, Angel Biotechnology Holdings PLC, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics., Bioheart Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Celgene Corporation, California Stem Cell Inc., Takara Bio Europe AB, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Osiris Therapeutics, and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Key Developments

Key players in the global stem cells market are focusing on adoption of collaboration and partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2020, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., ES Cell International Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Lineage, and AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging, announced the broadening of their collaborative relationship with regard to ES Cell International Pte Ltd. stem cell lines.

Segmentation

By Type

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Natural Rosette Cells

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

By Application

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

By Technology

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

